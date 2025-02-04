The Katsina State government is investing over N450 million to upgrade the Zango Comprehensive Health Centre (CHC) into a general hospital, enhancing healthcare services for border communities.

The Council Chairman, Ahmed Aliyu, announced this during a media tour by members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State, on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyu explained that the government would allocate additional funds for compensation of some homes and plots to further expand the facility.

He said the transformation of the health centre into a general hospital would significantly enhance healthcare delivery in border communities.

He also commended the government’s efforts in upgrading CHC to the status of general hospitals, a move expected to greatly improve local healthcare infrastructure.

Mr Aliyu further revealed that the local government was in the process of renovating all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the area.

He said the renovations include the construction of three staff houses, fencing, and the provision of drinking water, sanitation facilities, and electricity to make the PHCs fully functional.

Similarly, the Chairman of Baure LGA, Murtala Adamu, said the council has already renovated PHCs in Baure, Babban Mutum, and Muduri.

Some of the residents also expressed gratitude for the improvements in healthcare services.

Jummai Kabir, a resident of Muduri, who brought her child for treatment, noted that the renovations have greatly enhanced healthcare access, particularly for women and children.

(NAN)

