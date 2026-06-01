Suspected terrorists have killed one person and abducted more than 15 others in Ayegunle Bunu, a town in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to Egbe Mekun Parrot, a community newspaper in the Kogi West Senatorial District, the assailants attacked the community at about 2:25 a.m. on Monday and operated for several minutes before fleeing with dozens of captives.

The publication reported that one resident was killed during the attack, while another person sustained injuries.

Among those taken captive were a man and a woman whose identities are yet unknown. The remaining victims were passengers travelling in a commercial bus allegedly intercepted by the gunmen as it passed through the community.

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The abductors reportedly took the victims to an unknown destination.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after the Kogi State Government suspended the Echane Festival in Ebiraland, citing security concerns.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the suspension followed credible intelligence indicating that activities associated with the festival could threaten public peace and lead to a breakdown of law and order in parts of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Mr Fanwo said Governor Ahmed Ododo directed the suspension of the festival as a preventive security measure and instructed security agencies to enforce compliance.

The government warned that any individual or group found organising or participating in activities connected to the festival would face legal consequences.

The attack in Ayegunle Bunu has further heightened concerns over security challenges confronting parts of Kogi State despite recent security operations by the military and police.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade recently rescued kidnapped victims from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage in Zariagi, Lokoja Local Government Area, following a sustained search-and-rescue operation under Operation Tiger Paw II.

The military also announced the interception of a suspected terrorist logistics courier allegedly transporting 500 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag of maize from Obajana towards Niger State.

In another operation, troops ambushed suspected terrorists in the Adankolo Forest Reserve in Lokoja Local Government Area, neutralising one suspect and recovering weapons, ammunition, communication devices and other items.

The Kogi State Police Command has also been responding to a series of security incidents across the state, including communal clashes in Ibaji Local Government Area and attacks on rural communities.

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On Tuesday, the command confirmed the killing of two persons during renewed hostilities between the Itale and Ishi communities in Ibaji, while several houses and food stores were destroyed.

Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the Ayegunle Bunu attack as of the time of filing this report.

The incident is expected to intensify calls for stronger security measures along major routes connecting Kogi communities and neighbouring states, particularly in areas bordering Kwara State, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns over attacks by armed groups.

Residents of the affected community are urging security agencies to launch an immediate rescue operation to secure the release of the abducted victims and prevent further attacks in the area.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Kogi State Police Command were unsuccessful. Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Saliu Afusat, were not returned as of the time of filing this report.