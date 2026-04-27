Armed assailants have killed a family of four in Gako village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deceased included a pastor, Ayuba Choji, his wife Chundung and their two children—Cyril and Endurance.

Residents said the assailants struck the area around 11 p.m. on Sunday, opening fire on houses.

A resident, Martha Dalyop, told Channels Television that the assault triggered panic as villagers fled into nearby bushes.

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“They came late in the night and started shooting everywhere. People ran into the bush for safety. We are no longer safe in our own homes,” she said.

Community leaders said the pattern of the attacks suggests a level of coordination.

The spokesperson for the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, said the armed men often operate in groups, with some targeting residents while others destroy farms or block access routes.

“The way these attacks are carried out shows clear coordination. While some attack residents, others are busy destroying farms and blocking roads to prevent any form of rescue,” he said.

Mr Tengwong added that over the past 48 hours, farmlands in parts of Barkin Ladi, including Kassa, had been destroyed, affecting crops such as cabbage, pepper and maize and worsening the situation for farmers.

The latest killings add to a series of violent incidents recorded across Plateau in recent weeks. Attacks in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Jos North have left dozens dead, including the 29 March assault on Angwan Rukuba in Jos, which triggered a statewide security response.

In Riyom and surrounding areas, residents have repeatedly raised concerns about night attacks, displacement and loss of livelihoods, with many calling for stronger preventive security measures rather than reactive deployments after incidents.

Security forces have, in recent days, carried out operations targeting armed groups and their supply networks, including intercepting weapons along the Kaduna–Jos corridor and dismantling an illegal arms manufacturing site in Langtang North. Troops have also conducted raids and ambush operations in parts of Barkin Ladi and other flashpoints.

Despite these efforts, communities say the attacks have continued, deepening anxiety and disrupting daily life.

Alfred Alabo, the spokesperson for Plateau Police Command, could not be reached for comment. He did not respond to calls placed through his official line and messages sent to him.