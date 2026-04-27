The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Enduring Peace, a joint task force, have rescued a kidnapped woman and recovered N8 million ransom in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State. The army described the development as a breakthrough against kidnapping networks operating in the area.

The spokesperson for the task force, Chinonso Oteh, said the operation followed intelligence obtained after the arrest of a suspect linked to the abduction.

“Through rigorous intelligence gathering and interrogation of an arrested suspect who confessed to the crime, troops were able to identify the victim’s location,” he said, noting that she was found in Padam Forest and rescued.

The victim was abducted on 19 April from the Bauna area of Shendam Local Government Area, the military spokesperson said, adding that the troops tracked the kidnappers to their hideout in neighbouring Qua’an Pan, where the victim was held.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Oteh said the N8 million ransom paid to the kidnappers by the victim’s family was recovered during the operation and returned to them after the rescue.

He added that the victim was taken to a hospital in Shendam for medical checks before being reunited with her family.

The military spokesperson said the troops have since launched follow-up operations in parts of Qua’an Pan and Shendam to track down other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The rescue is the latest in a series of security operations across Plateau State, where troops have recently targeted both armed groups and their logistics networks.

On 22 April, security forces raided an illegal arms manufacturing site in Langtang North, arresting suspects and seizing weapons and equipment used for fabricating firearms. A day before, troops carried out an ambush in Barkin Ladi, killing two suspected armed men believed to be involved in attacks on local communities.

On 16 April, troops also intercepted a large cache of ammunition and suspected explosive materials along the Kaduna–Jos highway.

Despite these operations, residents in several parts of Plateau have continued to raise concerns about recurring kidnappings and attacks, calling for sustained and preventive deployment of security forces.

Authorities say ongoing efforts are focused on dismantling criminal networks, cutting off their supply chains and improving intelligence gathering to prevent future incidents.