Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, says the US’s excessive demands led to the failure of peace negotiations.

The Iranian top diplomat made this comment while speaking to reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

He said, “There were some signs of progress in the negotiations. The American approach meant that the previous round of negotiations failed to achieve its goals, despite the progress made.

“This happened because of their excessive demands and wrong approaches,” he noted.

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PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Araghchi visited Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, described the meeting as highly important for the development in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the Russian President said the Iranian people are bravely defending their sovereignty and expressed hope that Iran will achieve peace once it gets through this difficult period.

According to the BBC, Mr Putin also told Mr Araghchi that Russia “will do everything to bring peace to the Middle East as soon as possible.”

This meeting comes after President Donald Trump cancelled a planned trip by US officials to Pakistan over the weekend for talks on the Iran war.

The president claimed taking a flight to the Pakistani capital would be wasting “too much time”

“If they want to talk, all they have to do is call,” he said.

He stated that the US holds “all the cards” and that in Iran, “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian leadership insisted it would not engage in talks until the US withdrew its naval troops from the Strait of Hormuz.