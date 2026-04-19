Residents of Aco, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) estate, on Saturday, protested the killing of a six-year-old by a stone from the blast operation of a Chinese quarry company, Dai Jin Jia Ltd.

They also protested the persistent destruction of their property and other health issues arising from the company’s unregulated, heavy blasts in the estate.

At 7 a.m., when the protest started, the residents, joined by traders and Fulani herders, blocked a section of the road leading to the company, preventing heavy-duty trucks from entering the area.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as “Community safety in danger”, “Children and families deserve safety”, “Stop Dai Jin Jia quarry company danger in Aco”. And also chanting, ” Chinese must go, Chinese, blasting must stop”.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how a blast operation from the Chinese company killed the Fulani boy in February, and the subsequent payment of N4 million damages to the victim’s family.

The tragedy triggered fear among the residents, many of whom are wondering who could be the next victim.

This is the fourth protest by residents within a year, urging the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) to weigh in on the dangers posed by the unregulated operations of the Chinese stone company, which are jeopardising their lives and millions of properties.

According to the community chairperson, Sunny Kulutuye, who led the protest, he had written several letters and reports to all relevant authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the ministry to look into the matter, but all were futile.

“We have written letters to the FCTA, to the Minister himself, to the AMAC chairman, to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), to the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), we have tried all means, including dialogue, but all to nothing, and we are tired.” Mr Kulutuye told journalists at the protest ground.

Residents demands

According to the demonstrators, the unregulated operation of Dai Jin Jia has resulted in serious environmental pollution, including heavy vibration that has caused cracking in buildings, air pollution from thick dust emanating from the quarry site, and an untarred road where reckless truck drivers have consistently knocked down residents, especially young children going to school.

They urged the government to stop blasting in the stone industry, conduct an environmental analysis to determine the damage to the community, and compensate the community.

They also demanded the eventual evacuation of the site by the company, which, according to them, aligns with the county’s environmental regulations, which prohibit quarries from operating within less than three kilometres of a residential or commercial area.

Protesters added that several attempts to speak with the Chinese in charge of the company have been futile because the Chinese always turn down such requests.

During the protest, one of the Chinese, who gave his name as Sunday, also claimed to be the branch manager of the firm, was held by protesters, and subsequently marched to his house, where he lived with others.

“All we want is for him and others to go to the police station so that we can resolve this matter,” the protest leader, along with others’ chanting, insisted.

However, after hours of chanting and waiting for others to come out, three soldiers and a commandant showed up and asked the protesters to leave, failing which he would command the Nigerian Army Battalion to come and flush them out.

However, the leaders of the protest hurriedly summoned the police, who arrived on time. The Police came, and the matter was taken to the Aco Police Division.

Fulani/residents agitate

Hajara Haruna, one of the protesters, told PREMIUM TIMES that the consistent blasting by the Chinese company is discouraging her from staying in the estate.

“You cannot go out to buy something outside and come back to your house without catching a sickness or catarrh, and accidents are frequent, especially with young children. We are not animals,” she lamented.

Murtala Maiangwa, the head (Sarki) of the Fulani Community in Aco Estate, while speaking with journalists, also lamented the predicament of the residents, just as he condemned the death of the six-year-old hit by s stone from the company. .

READ ALSO: Chinese quarry company pays N4m compensation to family of boy killed during operation

“It is not good that our people have to die because of this issue, and the government cannot do anything about it,” Mr Maiangwa said.

“Our members are dying, and our lives are no longer safe. This is a peaceful protest, and all we want is for the Chinese to do what the law says, that there should be no quarry operation in a residential area,” another resident, John Ibekwe, said.

Decision to stop blasting

Mr Kulutuye, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the police intervention, said the quarry company had agreed to comply with blasting regulations immediately, while they (residents) wait for a response on other demands till the meeting with the company’s management is held.

“The man, who is the branch manager, said he doesn’t have the right to take that decision, but what he assured us was that they will comply with the government standard given to them for operation.

“He also promised to convey our demands to the management. But we said, while you are complying with that, what we need is that there shall be no blasting until we have a final discussion with the top management.

“We have already taken a decision that there shall be no blast until when we have the final meeting with management. But once there is a blast, we are coming back” the chairman said.

No response from FCT authorities

All efforts to speak with Lere Olayinka, spokesperson for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, were unsuccessful. He did not pick up calls on his mobile telephone, nor did he respond to messages sent to him.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES attempted to speak with the company’s management but was stopped by two soldiers at the entrance gate. They said the Chinese people do not understand English, and they (soldiers) could not speak for them.