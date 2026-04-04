The Police Command in Enugu State has rescued a kidnapped female victim (name withheld) and killed a suspect in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the feat was achieved on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe said exhibits recovered from the gang included five rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one long machete, one short dagger, four mobile phones and four torch lights.

Other exhibits are two power banks, two memory cards, the sum of N51,700 cash, assorted food items, spoons, clothing materials, face caps and other items.

Mr Ndukwe said the successful rescue operation followed the receipt of credible information on the abduction of the victim at about 3.30 p.m. within Ezimo Community in Udenu Local Government Area.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Udenu Division promptly mobilised a joint security team.

“The team comprised police operatives, soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards, who trailed the suspects to Agu Orba Forest along the Ohebe-Orba axis of Udenu Local Government Area.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, but the operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising one of the suspects, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, the kidnapped victim was successfully rescued unhurt, debriefed and reunited with her family,” he said.

The spokesman said the intensive operation was ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He said the commissioner commended the bravery and synergy of the security operatives involved in the operation.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing security efforts.