Three people have been killed and several others injured in a violent clash in the Maraba Gurku community of the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. in the Aso A area of the community on Wednesday, reportedly began as a dispute between a mobile police officer and a herder.

According to a source who asked not to be named for security reasons, the herder had allegedly led his cattle into the officer’s compound and began cutting down a mango tree to feed the animals.

A confrontation ensued between them during which the officer drew his firearm and shot dead the trespasser.

Following the shooting, the deceased herder’s associates reportedly mobilised about 50 colleagues to the scene and set the officer’s residence ablaze.

A neighbour who arrived at the scene was reportedly shot dead during the reprisal attack.

“We started hearing shouts and gunshots in the neighborhood,” a local resident who requested anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We rushed out and discovered that a group of herders had invaded the mobile policeman’s residence.”

Police confirmation

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Nasarawa Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone from Lafia.

“The fact of the case is that information was received regarding a corpse of a Fulani man lying somewhere,” Mr Nansel said.

“Investigations revealed that an attempt was made to cut down a mango tree, and a vigilante member fired the shot that killed the individual,” he stated.

He said the vigilante member has been arrested.

“When reinforcement came from the military, there were further casualties. There was an encounter between the soldiers and the herders where two more people were fatally injured. They were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead,” he said.

“The families of the deceased have been contacted, and we are mediating with the community to avoid further reprisal attacks,” the police spokesperson added.

He said the commissioner of police had deployed additional security to the area, adding that normalcy has been restored to the community while investigation was ongoing.