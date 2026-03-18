The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a petition challenging the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election held on 21 February.

Gwagwalada is the only Abuja’s area council the APC lost in the election. While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Gwagwalada Area Council, the APC cleared the rest of the five in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The APC candidate , Yahaya Usman, in a petition filed before the Area Council Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, is contesting the return of Mohammed Kasim of the PDP, who was declared winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Mr Kasim polled 22,165 votes to defeat APC’s Mr Usman, who secured 17, 788 votes in the election.

At the heart of the petition challenging the outcome of the poll is Mr Usman’s claim that the election did not meet the required legal and procedural standards.

The petitioners – the APC and its candidates – were represented by a legal team led by Chris Udeoyibo.

“That the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026,” the petition read in part.

“That the election and return of the 1st Respondent was invalid by reason of corrupt practices”.

The petitioners also argue that the declared winner did not secure the majority of lawful votes cast.

According to filings before the tribunal, the petitioners dispute the results in 110 polling units across the council area.

The petition outlines two broad categories of concern: alleged non-compliance in over 100 polling units and other issues in a smaller number of locations.

In particular, the petition points to discrepancies between voter accreditation records and final vote tallies in some polling units, as well as questions surrounding the collation process.

Witness statements submitted alongside the petition describe observations made at polling units, including delays in the commencement of voting and differences between announced results and recorded accreditation data.

One witness, whose name was not given, stated, “That the polling unit did not open for accreditation and voting at the scheduled time, and election officials arrived late.”

Another deposition reads, “That I further observed that the number of votes eventually announced did not reflect the number of voters who were present at the polling unit.”

The petition also references documentation issues such as result sheets, voter registers, and accreditation reports, which the petitioners say will be relied upon during proceedings.

Based on these arguments, the petitioners are asking the tribunal to make several determinations.

They state, “That it may be determined tat the Chairmanship Election for Gwagwalada Area Council held on 21 February was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

Prayers

They pray for among others, “An Order canceling the elections in the Poling Units affected by incidents of non-compliance and corrupt practices.”

They also seek an order “nullifying the declaration and return of the 1st Respondent “ as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

As an alternative, the petitioners ask the tribunal to declare them winners of the election, having, in their view, secured the majority of lawful votes.

The case now places the spotlight on the tribunal, which is expected to examine documentary evidence, witness testimonies, and compliance with electoral guidelines before reaching a verdict.

With legal proceedings underway, the outcome could either affirm the declared result or change the political leadership of Gwagwalada Area Council, depending on the tribunal’s findings.

(NAN)