Olalekan Adebote has been elected president of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria (ACAN), following a keenly contested virtual election.

Mr Adebote, popularly known as D’Victors, secured 51 votes to defeat Michael Monyei, a former international, who polled 31 votes from coaches across the country.

In the vice-presidential race, US-based coach Pat Itanyi emerged unopposed, receiving 76 ‘yes’ votes, while six respondents voted against her emergence.

Mr Adebote succeeds Solomon Aliyu, a board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and current national team coach, whose tenure has now expired.

Call for unity

Speaking after his election, the new ACAN president expressed gratitude to the association’s members and urged unity among coaches nationwide.

“I am deeply humbled and sincerely grateful for the confidence you have placed in me by electing me as the President of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria (ACAN),” he said.

“This victory is not mine alone — it belongs to every coach who believes in the growth of our profession, the development of our athletes, and the unity of our association.

“I would also like to warmly congratulate all other executives who were elected. I look forward to working closely with you as we collectively move our association forward.

“As we move forward, I want to emphasise that the election is over and the real work now begins. This is the moment for all coaches across every state and region to stand together in unity as one family with a shared vision for the advancement of athletics in Nigeria.

“Our leadership will focus on strengthening the voice of coaches, creating more opportunities for athletes, and building a stronger and more respected ACAN.”

The new ACAN leadership is expected to steer the association’s affairs at a time when many are calling for greater structure, collaboration, and development within Nigeria’s athletics ecosystem