The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has foiled a robbery attempt and arrested a suspect in connection with the attempt in the Kado area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the robbery attempt was foiled and a suspect was arrested following a distress call to the Mabushi Police Divisional Headquarters on 13 January at about 6:15 a.m.

Ms Adeh said the caller had reported that armed robbers, numbering about three, were attacking motorists near the MRS Filling Station in Kado.

“Upon receipt of the report, a police response team from Mabushi Division swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On sighting the police team, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a hot pursuit and an exchange of gunfire.

“In the process, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the remaining suspects fled into nearby bushes,” she said.

Ms Adeh said the suspects’ operational vehicle, a black-coloured Volkswagen Golf 2 with registration number JJJ 112 DW, one Beretta pistol, one locally made pistol and one Firman generator were recovered from the suspects.

She said one Tecno Spark 4 Android phone, one Tecno T353 mobile phone, one Access Bank ATM card, one catapult, one pair of pliers and one pair of canvas shoes were also recovered.

Ms Adeh said other items recovered were two pairs of slippers, one singlet, one cap, one jacket, one T-shirt and one handkerchief.

The police spokesperson said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing suspects.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Miller Dantawaye, had pledged the commitment of the command to safeguarding lives and property in the territory.

She said the CP had enjoined the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the command through its emergency lines on 08032003913 or 08028940883.

(NAN)