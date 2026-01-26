The Nigerian government said it would introduce a policy shift to empower polytechnics to award Bachelor’s degrees as part of moves to end the discrimination between polytechnic and university graduates.

In Nigeria, polytechnic graduates who hold Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates face discrimination in employment and promotion compared to university graduates with Bachelor’s degrees.

In the civil service, polytechnic graduates are employed at Grade Level (GL) 07 and cannot rise beyond GL13 or become directors unless they acquire additional academic qualifications, such as a postgraduate diploma or master’s certificates awarded by universities, unlike university graduates, who are hired at GL08 and can rise to GL17 without additional qualifications.

The discrimination has continued despite multiple attempts to end it, including multiple pronouncements and a bill passed by the National Assembly that was not assented to by the president.

Policy shift

Speaking at a recent high-level retreat with council chairpersons, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars and bursars of polytechnics, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the new policy aligns with the government’s commitment to prioritising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Mr Alausa assured that the transition would be guided by “clear standards, strong regulation and quality assurance mechanisms” to ensure global competitiveness and best practices.

With degree-awarding status, the minister said polytechnics are expected to attract stronger industry partnerships, improved funding opportunities and greater public confidence.

Mr Alausa, who said TVET is at the centre of Nigeria’s education and economic development strategy, noted that the move would “elevate polytechnics into centres of excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and education sub-sector.”

He added that Nigeria’s future competitiveness depends on a workforce capable of creating, building and solving real-world problems, stressing that the reform would place polytechnic education on a strong pedestal in line with its mandate.

TVET prioritised for economic growth

Mr Alausa said the education ministry has prioritised technical and vocational education to ensure graduates are “industry-ready, innovative and capable of driving economic growth.”

He said the reforms were aimed at “bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application” to foster industrial, agricultural, commercial and economic growth.

He added that the repositioning of TVET is to serve as a catalyst for national development and productivity.

Focus on innovation, accountability

Mr Alausa urged polytechnic authorities to entrench a culture of innovation by establishing entrepreneurship centres, research hubs, and robust industry partnerships.

He identified renewable energy, agri-technology, digital manufacturing and climate-resilient solutions as priority areas.

The minister also tasked managers of polytechnics with transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline and ethical leadership, saying these values must define the new era of polytechnic administration.

He called for timely audits, prudent management of resources and ‘zero tolerance for corruption.’

Sustainability, local production

Mr Alausa further urged polytechnics to embrace sustainability by enhancing internally generated revenue through the production of goods and services, developing eco-friendly campuses and building resilient infrastructure.

He enjoined institutions to “produce what they consume” and support national needs by reducing dependence on imports.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting polytechnics through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades and strategic partnerships.

Long-standing HND–degree divide

The HND–BSc dichotomy has been a long-standing issue in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, generating disputes between regulatory bodies and raising concerns among graduates.

Polytechnics were originally established to provide practical, skills-based education focused on technical competence and industry needs.

However, for decades, graduates of polytechnics holding HNDs have faced discrimination in employment, career progression and remuneration when compared with university degree holders, particularly in the public service.

In 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) warned the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) against launching a one-year “top-up” degree programme for HND holders, describing it as an attempt to bypass regulatory approval and undermine university degree standards.

The controversy highlighted the persistent inequality between polytechnic and university graduates in employment and professional recognition, as well as disagreements over how best to bridge the gap between practical, skills-based training and academic qualifications.