The recent arrest of five individuals in Lagos for staging a fake kidnapping to extort ₦1.7 million from a parent is more than a crime story; it is a timely reminder of how modern criminality is evolving — and how effective policing must evolve with it. The case underscores the growing menace of the so-called “virtual” kidnapping scams and, just as importantly, highlights the proactive and responsive approach of the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Moshood Olahundare Jimoh.

Unlike traditional kidnapping, these scams thrive not on physical abduction but on fear, confusion, and psychological manipulation. Criminals exploit a parent’s deepest anxieties, creating an illusion of imminent danger through frantic phone calls, rehearsed scripts, and carefully timed threats. In many cases, the “victim” is safe and unaware, while the perpetrators rely on panic to force hurried decisions and instant payments.

What distinguishes the Lagos State Police Command’s response is its emphasis on prevention, as much as enforcement. Beyond making arrests, the command has consistently issued practical safety advisories aimed at empowering citizens. These guidelines — stay calm, verify claims, watch for staged inconsistencies, and contact the police before taking any action — may sound simple, but they are powerful tools against crimes that depend entirely on panic and haste.

Verification, in particular, is the scammer’s greatest weakness. Parents are encouraged to ask specific questions that only their child could answer, request direct communication or proof of life, and cross-check information with schools, relatives, or trusted contacts. Taking a few minutes to verify facts can collapse an entire criminal operation built on deception.

The arrest of the suspects reflects not only investigative competence but also leadership clarity. CP Jimoh’s tenure has been marked by a citizen-focused policing philosophy — one that recognises that security today is as much about information and awareness as it is about patrols and arrests. By responding swiftly to emerging crime patterns and educating the public, the command is narrowing the space in which such scams can operate.

However, policing alone cannot defeat crimes rooted in social behaviour and digital communication. Public vigilance remains essential. Parents must talk openly with their children about scam tactics, encourage constant communication, and ensure that emergency contacts are easily accessible. Communities, too, must see security as a shared responsibility, promptly reporting suspicious calls or messages to the nearest police station or through official emergency lines.

The Lagos experience offers a broader lesson for urban centres across Nigeria. As criminals adapt to technology and psychology, law enforcement must combine intelligence, speed, and public engagement. The Lagos State Police Command’s handling of this case shows what is possible when those elements come together.

In the end, the foiled scam spared one family significant financial and emotional trauma — but it also sent a clear message to would-be criminals. Virtual or otherwise, kidnapping schemes will be confronted with vigilance, investigation, and consequences. CP Moshood Jimoh and his team deserve commendation for setting that standard, and sustained cooperation between the police and the public will be crucial in keeping Lagos — and its families — safe.

Shukurat T Ibrahim is a developmental journalist and writes through [email protected]