Suspected bandits have killed four farmers and abducted at least 12 others during an attack on farmlands in Ghandi District of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, according to residents and local security sources.

The attack reportedly occurred on Tuesday while the victims were working on farms on the outskirts of the community.

A resident, Ibrahim Umar Ghandi, told journalists that the attack took place near a farmland he had stopped cultivating because of recurring insecurity in the area.

“It was close to my farmland where the attack occurred. Because the land is located on the outskirts of Ghandi, I stopped cultivating it. However, some of my relatives sought my permission to use the land, which I granted,” Mr Ghandi was quoted as saying.

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According to him, the farmers were working on the land when armed men stormed the area.

“They were on the farm around 11 a.m. when the bandits attacked. They shot four of the farmers dead and abducted several others who were working in the area,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammed Sani, gave a slightly different account of the timeline, suggesting the attack may have occurred earlier in the day.

“We believe the attack happened around 9 a.m., but it was not discovered until about 11 a.m. We are living in constant fear because no one is safe in the eastern part of Sokoto State,” Mr Sani said.

According to Punch, a member of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, said security personnel who visited the scene had identified 12 abducted victims.

The source reportedly told the newspaper that four farmers were killed, one person was injured and at least 12 abducted victims had so far been identified.

Police yet to confirm

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmad Rufa’i, said he had not yet received details of the incident.

“I am not aware of the attack at the moment, but I will contact the divisional police officer in charge of the area to obtain details and get back to you,” Mr Rufa’i said.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had not issued any further statement on the attack or ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

Growing insecurity in eastern Sokoto

The incident adds to a series of violent attacks recorded in eastern Sokoto despite ongoing security operations by troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and other security agencies operating across Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Several communities in Rabah, Sabon Birni, Isa and Goronyo local government areas continue to experience attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling, forcing many residents to abandon farms and villages.

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The attack also comes less than two weeks after deadly assaults in parts of eastern Sokoto reportedly left some residents dead and displaced many others, raising fresh concerns about security in farming communities at the onset of the rainy season.

Residents say persistent attacks are threatening agricultural activities and worsening fears among rural populations who rely heavily on farming for their livelihoods.