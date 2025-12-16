With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations set to unfold on Moroccan soil, the Atlas Lions will carry not only the weight of expectation but the pressure that comes with hosting Africa’s biggest football spectacle.

Morocco’s rise in recent years, highlighted by a historic World Cup semi-final run, has made them favourites in the eyes of many. Yet AFCON has never been kind to assumptions. History, form and pedigree suggest that the road to continental glory will be anything but smooth.

From reigning champions and serial winners to battle-hardened squads stacked with elite talent, several nations arrive in Morocco armed with the quality, belief and experience to derail the hosts’ title ambition.

The Africa Cup of Nations has historically not been a favourable hunting ground for host nations, with only 12 of the tournament’s 34 editions won by the host country.

Against that backdrop, Morocco will come under intense pressure at AFCON 2025 to avoid a repeat of Maroc ’88, when they staged the tournament but failed to finish on the podium.

Here are five teams whose credentials make them genuine contenders capable of derailing Morocco’s long-awaited AFCON crown.

Senegal – The Resilient Lions of Teranga

Senegal have emerged as one of Africa’s most consistent powers, finally lifting their first AFCON trophy in 2021 after beating Egypt on penalties. Coached by Pape Thiaw (appointed Dec 2024), they blend experienced stars with youthful flair. Placed in Group E with Algeria, the DR Congo, and Burkina Faso, Senegal is heavily favoured to top the pool.

Recent Form: Senegal went unbeaten in qualifying, boasting a dominant campaign (five wins, one draw) and have stayed sharp in recent friendlies. They combine physical fitness with tactical discipline.

Key Players: Sadio Mané remains the leader (now at Al-Nassr), supported by Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye. The midfield is anchored by Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr, while veteran defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhate add experience.

Coaching & Style: Thiaw’s philosophy is proactive, attacking football. He typically employs a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system, characterised by high pressing and rapid transitions. Analysts praise his intensity and emphasis on recovering possession immediately after a loss.

Morocco Match-up: In a knockout clash, Senegal’s athleticism and pressing would test Morocco’s patience. The game would likely pit Senegal’s pacey wide attackers against Morocco’s organised defence. Thiaw’s aggressive 4-2-3-1 versus Regragui’s fluid 4-3-3 could make for a tense, end-to-end battle.

Nigeria – The Super Eagles’ striking force

Nigeria are among Africa’s most decorated teams (three AFCON titles in 1980, 1994, 2013) and have been runners-up a record 5 times, with the latest being at the last Afcon in 2023. The Super Eagles qualified emphatically for 2025, topping their group (5W-1D, 14 goals scored).

They are drawn into Group C with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, and will aim to lead that group into the knockout rounds.

Recent Form: Nigeria’s qualifying campaign for the AFCON was dominant (only one draw). They might not have played several high-profile friendlies to integrate new players as expected, but their disappointment of missing the 2026 World Cup is enough motivation.

Key Players: The attack is fearsome – led by 2023 African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen and 2024 winner Ademola Lookman. Paul Onuachu, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze add depth up front. In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka provide steel, and the defence, though without the last Afcon MVP and Captain William Troost-Ekong, would be trusting in the form and consistency of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi.

Coaching & Style: Under coach Eric Chelle, Nigeria blend pace and power. Chelle emphasises control and swift counters, often fielding a counter-attacking 4-3-3. The Super Eagles rely on swift breaks and set-pieces.

Morocco Match-up: Nigeria’s direct, high-tempo attack would collide with Morocco’s solid defence. Osimhen’s aerial presence versus Morocco’s backline, and Lookman’s runs against Hakimi’s flank, would be key match-ups. Historically, the teams have traded wins (Morocco won their last meetings), so a knockout tie would hinge on who controls midfield – Morocco’s Brahim Díaz vs Nigeria’s Ndidi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – and on clinical finishing.

Cote d’Ivoire– Defending champions, the Elephants

Côte d’Ivoire returned to continental glory by winning AFCON 2023 on home soil, their third title (following previous wins in 1992 and 2015). In a dramatic campaign, they scraped through the group (qualifying only as a third-placed team) before beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final. They are drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique, making that section the “group of death”.

Recent Form: The Elephants showed remarkable resilience. Despite almost crashing out and firing coach Jean-Louis Gasset in mid-tournament, player Emerse Fae took over and guided them through. In qualifying, they comfortably finished at the top of their pool, blending experienced veterans with new faces.

Key Players: The squad boasts international talent, with midfielders Salis Abdul Samed and Jean-Philippe Gbamin providing energy, while Amad Diallo and Jean-Patrick Gbamin supply creativity. In attack, the recalled Wilfried Zaha (returned from MLS) adds dribbling skill. Notably, coach Fae controversially omitted star winger Nicolas Pépé and Simon Adingra (the young MVP of the 2023 edition), instead relying on familiar tournament heroes and maintaining squad cohesion.

Coaching & Style: Emerse Fae’s approach is pragmatic but flexible. He favours a strong central spine (amid both 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 shapes) and encourages wing play. The team looks to Zaha’s 1v1 skills and Zambo Anguissa’s late runs to unlock defences. Their late-2023 turnaround showed mental toughness, and set-piece potency is a trademark (Kessié and Sangaré threats on corners).

Morocco Match-up: Ivory Coast’s mix of creative flair and gritty defence poses a challenge to Morocco. Zaha’s trickery and the midfield stability of Samed/Sangaré could draw Morocco out of shape. However, Morocco’s home support and defensive organisation (with captain Hakimi and keeper Bono) might neutralise some Ivory Coast attacks. The last meeting (2021 AFCON) saw Morocco beat Ivory Coast, but a knockout rematch would likely be tight and tactical, with both teams capable of decisive moments.

Egypt – The Pharaohs’ Legacy

Egypt are the most successful nation in AFCON history (seven titles, including a three-peat in 2006–2010). Their golden generation retired after 2010, but the Pharaohs rebuilt quickly, reaching the finals in 2017 and 2021. For 2025, they will be led by coach Hossam Hassan. Egypt is in Group B (with South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe).

Recent Form: Egypt qualified comfortably, conceding just three goals in qualifying (only three goals allowed). They earned a quarter-final berth in AFCON 2023, falling to Senegal on penalties. Recent friendlies showed a team in form, with Salah often deciding games late.

Key Players: Mohamed Salah is the talisman – his finishing and creativity are unmatched. He’ll be backed by forward Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) and fast winger Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan. Midfield is stacked with experience: Emam Ashour and, most recently, Mostafa Fathi were added back to the squad after injuries. The defence (Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr) is solid and led by veteran captain Ahmed Hegazi.

Coaching & Style: Hossam Hassan favours a controlled, possession-based approach. Egypt usually build patiently from the back, using set-pieces and Salah’s movement to break teams down. They play a compact 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation, looking to draw opponents in before countering sharply.

Morocco Match-up: Any knockout clash would pit Salah’s brilliance against Morocco’s defence. Egypt’s disciplined buildup and set-piece prowess could trouble Morocco, but the hosts’ squad depth and home advantage are significant. Morocco has historically edged Egypt in big games (e.g. AFCON 2021 final), so another meeting would be intense. A key factor would be midfield control, with Egypt’s Emam Ashour and Trezeguet facing off against Morocco’s Brahim Díaz and El Ayouni.

Cameroon – The Five-Time Champions

Cameroon are perennial contenders (five AFCON titles, last in 2017). The Indomitable Lions have produced many African stars, and remain a threat despite recent upheaval. They are drawn in Group D alongside the Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mozambique; the toughest section on paper.

Recent Form: Cameroon qualified strongly but have been overshadowed by turmoil. They unexpectedly sacked Belgian coach Marc Brys after a poor World Cup qualifying campaign, with former star striker Samuel Eto’o (FA president) wanting changes. Local coach David Pagou was appointed, promising “a new mindset”.

Key Players: The squad would be missing veteran Vincent Aboubakar’s power, but they believe that Manchester United’s forward Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba (2023 AFCON breakout star) skills are enough. Brighton’s young midfield talent, Carlos Baleba and Jean Onana, anchor the midfield. Newcomers like striker Clinton Njié and captain Christian Bassogog provide options.

Coaching & Style: Pagou is a newcomer with local experience. Cameroon have alternated between 4-4-2 and 4-3-3, generally playinginginginginginging a fast-transition style with wide wingers (Bassogog/Frank Magri). They remain dangerous from set-pieces and early pressing, reflecting their European-trained core.

Morocco Match-up: Cameroon’s pace and physicality would challenge Morocco’s back line. Mbeumo and Baleba would match strength-for-strength with Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakimi on the other side. Off the ball, Cameroon’s discipline could test Morocco’s possession game. However, Morocco’s cohesive midfield and home crowd edge give them an advantage. Any KO meeting between these old rivals would be high-octane – a fight between Cameroon’s flair and Morocco’s tactical organization.

High stakes and unpredictability

Each of the above teams brings pedigree and firepower that could seriously threaten host Morocco. Senegal’s hunger to repeat (and its athleticism), Nigeria’s attacking depth, Egypt’s strategic discipline (with Salah), Ivory Coast’s momentum as defending champions, and Cameroon’s storied strength all ensure Morocco cannot be coasting to the trophy.

Their group draws set potential meeting points (for example, Senegal as Group E winner would face a Group D runner-up in the R16), meaning Morocco could encounter one of these powerhouses in a quarterfinal or semifinal. Most importantly, AFCON is famously unpredictable: past tournaments have seen heavy favourites upset by rising sides. With so many capable challengers, Morocco’s path is fraught with drama; a loss or red card at any stage could swing the balance.

In short, these five nations guarantee that the Atlas Lions will have to be at their best, making AFCON 2025 a fiercely competitive and enthralling spectacle.