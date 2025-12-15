The Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected female arms and ammunition courier, a notorious child abductor, and several other suspects in a series of operations leading to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and stolen items.

The police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the arrests followed “credible intelligence and sustained operational efforts by tactical units of the command,” adding that investigations were ongoing to dismantle the criminal networks involved.

According to the police, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) Special Tactical Squad (STS) arrested a 35-year-old woman, Zuwaira Usman, in Pandogari, Rafi Local Government Area, on 4 November, over alleged arms trafficking. Ms Usman was accused of specialising in the transportation of ammunition for criminal groups.

During interrogation, she reportedly told investigators that she met a man identified as Lawali in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, in September 2025, and was later asked to travel to Warri, Delta State, to collect a package on his behalf. Police said she was allegedly given ₦20,000 as transport fare and another ₦30,000 for her return journey.

“She later discovered that the sack she delivered contained a flask loaded with 2,500 rounds of AK-47 ammunition,” the police said. While another suspect, Ahmed, was arrested in Delta State, efforts are ongoing to arrest Lawali, who is said to be at large.

In a related development, police operatives on 27 November arrested a 25-year-old man, Aminu Ahmed, in Kontagora, for allegedly abducting three children at different times and collecting ransom totalling over ₦2 million. Police said the suspect confessed to abducting children aged between three and four years, transporting them to Lagos, Ilorin and other locations, and negotiating ransoms of up to ₦10 million per victim.

The police also arrested a 25-year-old suspect, Muhammed Mahmud, along the Izom–Abuchi–Suleja road on 3 November, for unlawful possession of a locally fabricated pistol loaded with a cartridge. He was unable to give a satisfactory explanation for possessing the weapon and has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna.

On 10 December, two suspected phone snatchers, Hassan Abdullahi, 19, and Khalifa Bashir, 21, were arrested in Minna while operating a tricycle. Three Android phones believed to have been stolen were recovered from them. Police said the suspects confessed to robbing passengers of their phones.

The command also confirmed the recovery of two improvised guns near a mountain after Zuma Rock along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway on 12 December. The weapons were allegedly hidden by suspected armed robbers who fled the area.

In addition, two suspects, Adamu Usman, 29, and Umar Mohammed Bello, 31, were arrested in Kagarko, Kaduna State, in connection with a robbery incident in Suleja. A third suspect, Zakariyau Mohammed, 25, was arrested for conspiracy and theft of household items; efforts continue to apprehend other suspects mentioned during the investigation.

Mr Abiodun said all the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations were concluded, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to improving security across the state.