Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen the state’s healthcare system through sustained capacity building, including the sponsorship of local doctors for specialised medical training abroad. The governor gave the assurance on Friday, 12 December at a gala night organised in honour of the Revive Belgium Mission, following the successful completion of its two-week free medical outreach in Katsina State, which provided specialised healthcare services to thousands of residents.

Governor Radda described the intervention as exceptional and a profound service to humanity, noting that the state government is ready to deepen collaboration with the Belgian team to ensure long-term impact. “We are ready to sponsor our doctors to Belgium so they can acquire advanced skills and return to train others here. This is how we institutionalise expertise and ensure sustainability,” he stated.

He stressed that sustainability remains central to his administration’s healthcare agenda, anchored on continuous training, modern equipment, and technical expertise. “Beyond short-term interventions, our focus is to build systems that will endure and continuously deliver quality healthcare to our people,” he added.

Looking ahead, the governor disclosed that the next phase of collaboration would prioritise cancer identification and treatment, with particular emphasis on breast cancer care. “Katsina State Government will give full support to the upcoming cancer mission. Early detection and timely treatment are critical, and we are fully committed to this cause,” he assured.

Mr Radda further announced plans to formalise the partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a structured framework for sustained cooperation. He also revealed that the state is developing a modern imaging centre equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities, expected to rank among the best in the country. “This collaboration will also support the training of our doctors on modern diagnostic equipment, ensuring effective utilisation and improved accuracy in diagnosis,” he revealed.

He reiterated his administration’s vision to position Katsina as a medical destination, providing quality healthcare services to residents and patients from neighbouring states. “Our vision is to make Katsina a medical hub that supports referrals, health tourism, and advanced care delivery,” he stated. He noted that the partnership with the Revive Belgium Mission extends beyond surgeries to include hospital management, training, research, and professional development opportunities for students and medical personnel.

Governor Radda disclosed that the outreach exceeded expectations, with several service targets surpassed by 100 to 200 per cent, and that between 80 and 90 per cent of beneficiaries were from rural communities. “This mission went far beyond its targets. For many of the beneficiaries, this was their only opportunity to receive life-changing treatment,” he added.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the state’s overstretched health sector, Mr Radda described the mission as timely and impactful. “Our health system still needs interventions of this nature. The Revive Belgium Mission helped to fill critical gaps at a very crucial time,” he noted. He emphasised that knowledge transfer remains the most valuable outcome of the collaboration.

“The greatest gift you have given us is knowledge. Our doctors gained hands-on experience, and learning took place on both sides,” the governor said. He thanked the Belgian team for their sacrifice, professionalism, and cultural sensitivity, describing Katsina as the Home of Hospitality. “We sincerely appreciate your team lead for the exceptional communication, cultural understanding, and genuine connection with our people,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Team Lead and President of the Revive Belgium Mission, Hermen De Gazelle disclosed that the outreach exceeded its initial targets. “We initially planned 80 surgeries, 1,000 medical consultations, and 60 dental extractions. By the end of the mission, we had conducted 118 surgeries, 2,010 consultations, and 146 dental extractions,” Dr Hermen stated.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and appreciated Governor Radda for his unwavering support. “The success of this mission would not have been possible without the governor’s commitment. Katsina demonstrated remarkable cooperation and hospitality,” he explained.

Dr Hermen also revealed that discussions on further collaboration, particularly on breast cancer treatment, had already been concluded in Belgium, adding that engagements with the Katsina breast cancer team were productive.

In the same vein, the Director of Public Health, Katsina State Ministry of Health, Mu’awiya Aliyu, explained that General Hospital, Katsina, was utilised for dental services, while Turai Yar’Adua General Hospital served as the main centre for surgeries and specialised procedures. “The facilities were strategically selected to ensure efficiency and quality service delivery throughout the outreach,” Dr. Mu’awiya stated. He added that all medical equipment brought by the Revive Belgium Mission had been donated to the Katsina State Government. “These donated equipment will significantly our healthcare facilities and improve service delivery across the state,” he explained. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Katsina State 15th December, 2025.