The police in Benue State have recovered some stolen motorcycles and arrested three women suspected of child trafficking.

The details were contained in a statement issued on Friday by the police spokesperson in the state, Udeme Edet.

Mr Edet said a patrol team responded to a distress call on Thursday after a stolen Bajaj motorcycle was traced to a compound along George Akume Way, Makurdi.

He said officers arrived to find a crowd gathered at the location. A search of the premises led to the recovery of 11 suspected stolen motorcycles, 47 motorcycle seats, fuel tanks, charms, three mattresses, a single-barrel firearm and other items.

According to the statement, two suspects attempted to flee but were caught by residents near the BIPC Company on the same road and lynched before police arrived.

They were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Wadata, where doctors confirmed them dead. Their bodies were deposited in the mortuary, while the State Criminal Investigation Department took over the case.

In a separate operation, officers on patrol intercepted a vehicle on the Orokam–Enugu Road and arrested three women found travelling with six children.

According to Mr Edet, the suspects were identified as Monica Okonkwo, 57, Nkiru Nwosu, 55, and Oyechele Francisca, 57, all from Dunukofia in Anambra State.

The police said the children, aged between seven and nine, were taken from Divine Peace and Grace Orphanage in Jos under questionable circumstances.

The police said the children had been rescued and placed under protective care, while the suspects were in custody as investigations continued at the State CID.

Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari condemned the mob killing of the two motorcycle suspects, describing such acts as harmful to justice and dangerous to public safety.

He urged residents to hand suspects over to law enforcement agencies rather than take matters into their own hands.

The command stated that it remained committed to protecting lives and property in the state and would provide updates as the investigation progressed.