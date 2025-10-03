The Kwara State Government has approved the recruitment of 2,600 additional forest guards to boost the fight against insecurity in parts of the state.

The new operatives will join the 700 forest guards already deployed and working with security agencies in the battle against banditry in Kwara North and South senatorial districts.

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Akeweje Fafoluyi, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

“The 2,600 new forest guards, whose training will begin this week, will undergo advanced military training, including the handling of sophisticated weapons and modern strategies for neutralising threats on the battlefield,” Mr Fafoluyi said.

He added that the move “underscores the governor’s commitment to strengthening security architecture across the state and ensuring that criminal elements are weeded out to restore lasting peace.”