The Kaduna State government has launched the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (KADSEMSAS), a new initiative designed to deliver rapid, life-saving healthcare across the state.

The State Governor, Uba Sani flagged off the programme on Thursday at the Dora Miller Secretariat Complex, Kaduna.

Mr Sani described the programme as a historic commitment to ensuring that no resident of the state is denied access to life-saving care during emergencies.

According to the governor, KADSEMSAS provides a 24/7 emergency call and dispatch centre, a fleet of fully equipped ambulances stationed across the state and trained medical teams ready to respond swiftly to accidents, childbirth complications, and other life-threatening situations.

Importantly, the scheme also extends to rural communities through the State Rural Emergency Ambulance and Medical Services (SREAMS), ensuring that even remote villages benefit from timely interventions.

The Governor noted that KADSEMSAS builds on his administration’s ongoing reforms in the health sector, including revitalisation of primary healthcare centres, expansion of health insurance for the poor and vulnerable, and implementation of improved salary structures for health workers.

“The launch of KADSEMSAS is not just the beginning of a programme, it is a bold declaration of our resolve to safeguard every life in Kaduna State,” he said.

“Through this initiative, we are bringing emergency healthcare to the doorsteps of even our remotest communities because access to life-saving care must be a right, not a privilege.

“Our covenant with the people of Kaduna is clear: whether a farmer in Ikara, a trader in Kachia, a student in Giwa, or a child in Kagarko no one will be left behind.”

Timely intervention

Nurses and residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES praised the initiative, describing it as timely and lifesaving.

Ladidi Joshua, a nurse at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna said the programme would ease pressure on overstretched hospitals. “This is a game changer. For too long, patients arrive late to the hospital because of poor emergency response. With KADSEMSAS, we can save more lives before it’s too late,” she said.

Another nurse, Habiba Zuntu, commended the governor for motivating health workers with improved pay and better working tools. “With the new ambulances and proper structures in place, we now feel more equipped and encouraged to serve our people,” she noted.

For residents, the initiative is a welcome relief. A trader in Kaduna, Maryam Musa, told PREMIUM TIMES that rural dwellers will now feel included. “We in the villages usually suffer most during emergencies. Knowing an ambulance can reach us gives us hope,” she said.

Similarly, a student in Giwa, Yusuf Abdullahi, described the launch as historic. “Many students travel daily on risky roads. If accidents happen, help hardly comes on time. This system will change that and reassure our families,” he said.

The Governor emphasised that the new emergency medical system is a testament to leadership rooted in empathy and decisive action, describing it as “another vital step in building a resilient and equitable healthcare system for all our people.”