Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State says the dissolution of his cabinet is a mid-term review of his administration’s performance.

Mr Bago stated this while speaking with journalists on Monday in Minna.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, announced the dissolution of his cabinet during the state Executive Council meeting.

Mr Bago, however, retained key officials, including the secretary to the state government, chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and other principal officers in his office.

The governor said that some cabinet members might be reappointed while others might be assigned to different portfolios to infuse fresh energy into the system.

He said the government was too large and that people could be deployed to various portfolios.

“This is a mid-term review of our performance, and as you know very well, these people were appointed by me. I have decided, in the interest of every other person, to rejig the cabinet.

“Some may be reappointed, while others may be assigned to other portfolios to give fresh energy to the system.

“They have done their Key Performance Index: some exceeded it, while we find out that others can be valuable in other fields,” he said.

Mr Bago expressed gratitude to the outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the state’s development.

“All of them are part of the foundation we had; we are grateful for their contributions.

“What we have done is a collective responsibility,” he said.

The cabinet was constituted in 2023.

(NAN)