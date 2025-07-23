The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is partnering with pharmaceutical companies to produce NHIA-branded drugs in Nigeria.

The move aims to improve access to quality medications and restore confidence in the scheme.

This was disclosed by the Oyo State NHIA Coordinator, Babajide Daramola, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to Mr Daramola, the initiative is designed to enhance the delivery of efficient healthcare services and create a more positive perception of the NHIA programme.

“To ensure that adequate drugs are available for our subscribers, we are set to produce our own NHIA-branded drugs in partnership with pharmaceutical companies with whom we have signed agreements,” he said.

“These drugs will carry the NHIA brand to signify improvements in our operations and will be made available in all NHIA-accredited healthcare facilities across the country.”

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed and implementation can begin this year.

He urged enrollees to consistently provide feedback and report any irregularities experienced at their registered health facilities.

“If an enrollee receives low-quality drugs or is made to buy drugs outside, they should report it. Only then can we take action.

“We ensure that those who buy drugs externally and report back are reimbursed,” he explained.

Mr Daramola emphasised NHIA’s commitment to quality assurance, stating that the organisation routinely conducts facility inspections and investigates any infractions.

He, however, noted that some reports from enrollees had turned out to be false.

He also clarified that the NHIA, like other health insurance schemes worldwide, predominantly provided generic drugs, not branded ones.

“Globally, health insurance schemes use generic drugs, including in countries like the UK, USA, and Germany.

“These generics have the same potency, chemical composition, and therapeutic effects as branded medications,” he explained.

Esther Adedeji lamented that the NHIA pharmacy at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, often lacked prescribed medications.

“I’ve gone there several times, and they don’t have the drugs. I have no choice but to buy them outside at a higher cost,” Mrs Adedeji said.

Similarly, Anthony Yusuf complained about the quality of drugs provided.

“Most times, they give us low-quality drugs, and sometimes they say our NHIS or HMO doesn’t cover certain medications,” he said.

Francis Ogunsola reported inconsistent availability of drugs at the UCH NHIA pharmacy.

“Some days, the drugs are available; other days, they’re not. But when they have them, it’s really helpful,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Happy Adedapo, chairman of the Oyo State Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), attributed the inadequate drug supply to inconsistent funding and the rising cost of pharmaceuticals.

Mr Adedapo called on the government to increase funding for the NHIA scheme and ensure proper monitoring of its implementation.

“Government must move beyond promises and actually implement policies and agreements.

Many of the initiatives promised to improve healthcare are yet to be realised,” he stated.

Mr Adedapo emphasised the need for collective efforts by insurance agencies and stakeholders to build a more reliable healthcare system.

“The recurring trend of public officials seeking medical care abroad will continue unless we invest in our local healthcare infrastructure.

“We must eliminate corruption and ensure funds are properly used,” he added.

(NAN)