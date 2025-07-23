Sinatra’s Place in Ikeja is set to light up again as the Afrocentric series returns for its third edition on Saturday.

This time, the monthly nightlife staple promises an even bigger experience, with fresh headline acts, an energetic lineup of DJs, and returning hype men ready to keep the crowd on its feet from start to finish.

The first two editions of Afrocentric Vibes at Sinatra Place were successful, featuring headliners like Klever J, DJ YK, and Barry Jhay.

For the third edition of the unique and highly attended event, brands including Chelsea London Dry Gin, LOGS wine, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Nigeria have backed the organisers.

Samad, Dezign OVO, and Nimsy are headlining the third edition of the show, while hype men Dread, Josh, and Slimm will be returning.

Adding to the excitement, five disc jockeys, DJ Presh, DJ Omoh, DJ Elsie, DJ Bigsmallz, and DJ Texas, will keep the energy high with their crowd-pleasing tunes.

The organisers of the intriguing event have further spiced up the event, which is held once every month and kicks off at 6pm, with various activities including exceptional dancers, rap context, fire dancers, dancing bunnies, face painting, strippers and table games.

Third edition

Sinatra Place’s management is spearheading the third edition of Afrocentric vibes, which promises to be a monthly gig.

The organisers further promised the guests a fun-filled experience, including music and fabulous night entertainment.

“As we always say, Sinatra is a lifestyle. Walking into any of our hospitality outfits, we want people to feel comfortable and get that homely feeling. We will be treating our guests, customers, and fun seekers to a great night of music and fun,” the organisers added.

In the past, Sinatra’s Place, located in the heart of Adeniyi Jones on Ladipo Oluwole, has been a hub for lovers of good music, quality entertainment and relaxing ambience. Stars like K1, Pasuma, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Adewale Ayuba, Sir Shina Peters and many others have graced Sinatra’s stage and its adjoining club, Carica.