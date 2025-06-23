Popular activist Martin ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse led a protest in Abuja on Monday, calling for an end to the ongoing strike by primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the teachers embarked on an indefinite strike on 24 March, following the failure of area council chairpersons to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, VDM, dressed in a school uniform alongside children in uniform, led the group to the office of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, where they staged a mock classroom session.

During the symbolic act of protest, the activist was seen and heard teaching the children the letters of the alphabet.

The mock lesson introduced the children to an alphabet rhyme that goes thus, “A for Asiwaju, B for Bola, C for corruption, D for disappointment, E for embezzlement, F for fraudulent, I for ill, H for heartlessness, J for jeopardize, K for killer of joy, S for Suegbe, T for Tinubu, W for Wike.”

No Wike without education

He urged the authorities to resolve the impasse and prioritise the welfare of the affected teachers to ensure that pupils can return to the classroom.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

VDM argued that if Mr Wike had not been educated, he would not have been appointed minister, just as those responsible for addressing the striking teachers must have received an education.

“Let me explain why we’re here. It’s very simple: these children have been out of school for nine weeks, and the government said they’re the leaders of tomorrow. How can they be leaders of tomorrow when they stopped them from going to school for nine weeks?

“If Wike didn’t have a basic education, he wouldn’t be the Minister of FCT today. If their school is locked, they’ll do it here every day until it is reopened. The whole primary school in FCT have been locked for nine weeks.”

Additionally, VDM issued a seven-day ultimatum to the administration, after which they would resume protest in solidarity with the primary school teachers.

He said the protest would continue tomorrow, demanding an end to the ongoing strike by primary healthcare workers, who had also been denied payment of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Intervention

However, Bitrus Garki, the Mandate Secretary of the Area Councils Services Secretariat, who addressed VDM and the children at Mr Wike’s office, said the matter was the responsibility of the Area Councils.

Mr Garki, however, noted that the FCT Administration had intervened on several occasions to resolve the indefinite strike.

“Because this is the state, and we also have a relationship with the local government, we intervene in many cases, not just in matters related to schools, but also in areas such as infrastructure and other issues. These are collaborative efforts. The local governments are duly elected and constitute a tier of government in their own right,” Mr Garki said.

He said the authorities would address the issue, but could not specify when it would be resolved.

He added, “I can tell you that the administration is working closely, not only with the Area Councils, but also with the NUT, NULGE, and the NLC, who have all been actively involved in addressing this issue. I should also mention that traditional institutions have recently been engaged.

“The traditional rulers, who liaise with my office, have invited the unions for discussions and dialogue. They have also submitted their proposed solutions, which we are reviewing to ensure the issue is properly resolved.”

He called for patience, adding that Mr Wike was doing everything possible to ensure the area council chairpersons fulfilled their responsibilities to facilitate the return of schoolchildren to school.

VDM’s protest calling for an end to the ongoing strike came just days after he joined youths to demonstrate against the killing of residents in Benue State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

