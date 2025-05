The Kwara Government has raised concerns over its inability to retain medical doctors amidst the wave of emigration, dubbed ‘Japa syndrome’.

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara Hospital Management Board (HMB), Abdulraheem Malik, raised the concerns at an inter-ministerial briefing on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Mr Malik said that only 89 medical doctors were currently serving in the state’s public hospitals, far below the required 200.

He said the japa syndrome has continued to drain Nigeria’s already stretched health sector.

“The mass exodus of health professionals is severely affecting our capacity to provide adequate care,” the official said.

“Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved an upgrade in the salaries of our doctors to match federal pay in a bid to retain the few we have left.

“The revised salary structure has led to the return of three doctors who had previously resigned, bringing the total number on the state’s payroll to 89.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“However, the figure still falls short of the estimated 180 to 200 physicians needed to serve the state’s population effectively.

“Nigeria’s doctor-to-patient ratio is currently estimated at one doctor to over 5,000 patients, far below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended one doctor to 600 patients.

He described the brain drain as exacerbating this situation, leaving many public hospitals understaffed and overburdened.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print