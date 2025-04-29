There was pandemonium at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) as gunmen stormed the hospital to kill a physiotherapist simply identified as Alex in a suspected cult related attack.

Sources said the gunmen shot the health official while on duty within the hospital’s department of physiotherapy on Friday.

According to one of the sources, the attack threw patients and staff into panic as they scampered for safety.

In response, distraught health workers staged a protest within the hospital premises, wielding placards to decry the growing insecurity that has now spilled into health institutions.

UBTH Public Relations Officer, Joshua Uwaila, confirmed the incident, noting that the hospital had alerted security agencies and was awaiting investigation results.

“A physiotherapist with UBTH was shot dead on Friday. The matter has been reported to the security agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, a separate tragedy occurred on Tuesday when an articulated truck crushed two vigilante members to death along the busy Ugbowo-Lagos Road, directly in front of the University of Benin main gate.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims were riding on a motorbike when the truck ran over them at about 12 noon, killing them instantly.

The heads of the victims were reportedly crushed beyond recognition.

“The two vigilantes died on the spot. Their remains have been deposited in a mortuary,” the eyewitness said.

All efforts to get the confirmation of the spokesperson of the police command in Edo, Moses Yamu, were unsuccessful as he neither picked his call nor replied to text messages.

(NAN)

