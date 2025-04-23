The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 13-member reconciliation committee to address internal crises within the party.

The new PDP chairman in the state, Adamu Ninga, stated this while speaking with journalists in Lafia on Wednesday.

Mr Ninga said that the setting up of the committee, chaired by Sule Nasidi, chairman of the Elders’ Forum of the party in the state, was to ensure a more united, all-inclusive and formidable party.

He assured that PDP, under his watch, would ensure that the party remained the only hope and best alternative that would enthrone good governance in the state by bringing it back to the people.

He said the reconciliation move championed by the committee would pave the way for the takeover of the governance of the state in 2027.

The chairman urged members of the committee to ensure that every aggrieved member of the party was pacified and reintroduced into the mainstream to ensure a formidable PDP in the state.

Mr Ninga also apologised to the aggrieved members, urging them to place the interest of the party above their personal interests.

He said that the party would soon embark on a ‘thank you’ visit to all 13 local government areas of the state to appreciate the people for supporting them during the 2023 general elections.

Mr Ninga also commended members of the state House of Assembly and those representing the state in the National Assembly on the PDP platform for their performances so far.

He urged them to do more to better the lives of their constituents.

(NAN)

