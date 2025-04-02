The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has apprehended no fewer than 51 suspected irregular migrants of Malian origin at New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria. New Nyanya is one of the Nasarawa State communities near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Akinlabi said that preliminary investigations conducted by the service suggested that the migrants might have been victims of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).

This, he said, was because they were found without valid travel documents or residence permits.

According to him, they were apprehended on Monday, following credible intelligence.

“The breakdown of the arrested migrants indicates 11 females and 40 males between the ages of 16 and 19.

“The arrested individuals have been taken into the custody of the service for further profiling and investigation.

“This is to determine the circumstances of their migration and any potential involvement in trafficking or smuggling networks or syndicates,” he said.

Mr Akinlabi said that the NIS remained committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s borders were protected against illegal migration, while upholding the rights of migrants who complied with the country’s immigration laws.

He said that the Service would continue to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders to combat smuggling of migrants and counter trafficking in persons effectively.

The spokesperson reassured the general public of the NIS unwavering commitment to National Security and Migration Management.

He encouraged citizens to report suspicious migration activities to the nearest NIS Commands and Formations.

(NAN)

