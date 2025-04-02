Ibilola Amao is the Principal Consultant at Lonadek Global Services.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Amao shares her journey, challenges as a woman in leadership, and commitment to empowering the next generation of women in STEM and beyond.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Amao: I am a Civil & Structural Engineer with a Ph.D. in Computer-Aided Design and Drafting (CADD). After training with Babie, Shaw & Morton Consulting Engineers in the UK, I returned to Nigeria for my NYSC and, by coincidence, set up Lonadek.

I am a Chartered Engineer with core expertise in Engineering Technology, Asset Performance Improvement, and Information Management.

I am a Fellow of the Energy Institute UK, Academy of Engineering, Institute of Directors, Nigerian Society of Engineers, and an Honorary Fellow of my alma mater, Queen Mary University of London.

At Lonadek, we have consistently worked to solve societal problems, bridge gaps, and create value.

Over the past 33 years, I have worked with incredible talent while leading a consulting company that serves the Energy, Power, Infrastructure, Mining, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Renewable industries.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Amao: Selfless women lift others up and pay it forward. Understanding that you represent a gender and a community is a powerful motivator to commit to developing other women.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Amao: Women have the natural ability to multitask, which is an incredible strategic advantage. Additionally, when we set our sights and hearts on something, we are unstoppable.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Amao: I have faced gender and cultural discrimination multiple times, but these experiences have only strengthened my resolve to make the world a better place for the next generation of women.

Rejection and discrimination have helped me develop a thick skin. I am an optimist who believes that every cloud has a silver lining.

I focus on converting every problem, issue, or challenge into a success story and forging ahead, no matter what life throws at me.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Amao: One unforgettable moment was bumping into a gentleman, now a high-powered executive, at an airport in London. He introduced me to his family as the woman who encouraged him to excel in whatever he does.

Another moment was when I went to great lengths to find the email address of the Managing Director of a company doing great things. Minutes after I sent my email, he called me and revealed that he had been an intern/SIWES trainee under me over twenty years ago.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Amao: Be focused, have a learning spirit, stay humble, and remain teachable. Keep an open mind, stop competing with others, and focus on becoming the best version of yourself. Step out of your comfort zone regularly.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Amao: I lean on a formidable support system that I have built over the years. My family and siblings are at the core of who I am. I am not impressed by titles or accomplishments. I stay focused on my God-directed purpose and refuse to be distracted by my past.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Amao: Move faster and more strategically for increased impact! Step up efficiency, improve performance, and maximise opportunities.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Amao is also a member of WIMBIZ.

