The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has hailed Bashir Ojulari’s appointment as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Mr Ojulari is from Kwaran State.

Governor AbdulRazaq called the appointment another big deal for Kwara and its people, coming a few days after the appointment of Ibrahim Oloriegbe as the chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor congratulated Mr Ojulari on the appointment and expressed his confidence in the new NNPC boss’s capacity to deliver on the president’s mandate.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I express our profound appreciation to the President for these A-list appointments. We are very proud to be an integral part of the President’s team,” the Governor said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Our prayers, best wishes, and support are with the new appointees and those before them. With stakeholders rallying behind Engr. Ojulari, we are confident that he will take the oil sector to a greater height. We pray that the tenure of Engr. Ojulari and his team record unprecedented success for the country’s oil sector.”

Oke Ode community hails appointment, commends Tinubu

The Oke Ode Community Development Association in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State also congratulated Mr Ojulari on his appointment. Mr Ojulari is from the community.

The association’s national chairman, Nasrudeen Salaudeen, described the appointment as “well-merited and a round peg in a round hole.”

In a press statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson of the association, Kunle Akogun, Mr Salaudeen also commended President Tinubu for seeking out a seasoned technocrat and consummate administrator with years of experience in the oil industry for appointment as the NNPC chief executive officer.

Mr Salaudeen expressed confidence that Mr Ojulari would use his wealth of experience in the oil industry to elevate the Nigerian oil sector.

