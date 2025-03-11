Kogi West Senator Sunday Karimi apologised to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on behalf of his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, just moments before her controversial suspension from the Senate last Thursday.

During the plenary, Mr Karimi admitted to lobbying for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s appointment as the Committee on Local Content chairperson but said he regretted doing so.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s sitting arrangement during the plenary session on 20 February.

Karimi’s regret and apology

Mr Karimi, speaking with a tone of remorse, referenced the ongoing holy month of Ramadan as a time for reflection and confession.

He explained that Mr Akpabio had initially hesitated to give Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan a leadership position because of her inexperience in legislative duties.

However, Mr Karimi and other senators, including Kogi East Senator Isah Jibrin, pressured Mr Akpabio into allocating the local content committee chairmanship to Kogi State.

This move eventually benefited Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Kogi central senator was inaugurated a senator on 3 November, 2023, after a court victory. She replaced Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

“Mr President, I want to confess my sin today because this is the holy month of Ramadan and at the same time for fasting. I am one of those who put you in this problem and I’m very sorry.

“When my sister came to the Senate, you were very reluctant giving her a leadership position. I want to recall your words; you said, ‘She’s a rookie and that people that came before her.’ You said, ‘Karimi, why would I give her a chairmanship position?’ I said you wouldn’t do that, and your conscience will not allow you to do that. I went to some leaders to put pressure on you, then finally, I and Senator Jibrin came to you (to tell you) that the position Senator Ohere left is for Kogi State and that you must give it back to Kogi State.

“I even went to hold a meeting with the husband to strategise on how she will be given that chairmanship of local content, and finally, you succumbed. I’m very sorry, sir,” Mr Karimi said.

Akpabio accused Karimi of attempting to divide Senate

Mr Karimi also disclosed that his persistent push for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political comfort led to a rift within the Senate, which prompted Mr Akpabio to accuse him of creating division.

“You (senate president) led the leadership after sitting one day and saying, ‘Karimi, what are you doing? Do you want to divide this place because you want to favour your sister?’

Allegation of verbal abuse

Mr Karimi also accused Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of verbally abusing both him and his mother when he attempted to pacify her after she refused to adhere to the sitting arrangement during the plenary session on 20 February.

“Senate president, I want to recall what happened that day before the leadership came in. She was very unhappy. She shouted my name, she abused me, abused my mother. For what!”

To further pacify her, Mr Karimi said he sent Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan a private message on 24 February, urging her to apologise to the Senate leadership to maintain a cordial working relationship.

Mr Karimi then read his message to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Senate:

“I sent a private message to her. I want to read it, ‘Madam, why not take a path of peace, apologise to the leadership and your colleagues and move on? The one that seems to be your enemy today can still be your friend tomorrow. It is not even healthy to keep warring always, my sincere advice, I hope you’re not offended.

‘If at all you need my support in carrying out my suggestion, you can have my back. The spirit of God is leading me to do this. Please note that I have not discussed this with anyone. Do not interpret this to be anyone sending me to you. Your husband is our friend; we enjoy a valued relationship, and I owe him a lot. God guide you right. He who fights and runs away may live to fight another day.

‘Those advising you to keep fighting, most of them don’t know what it takes to win an election to the Senate. You know your labour, the pain, and the struggle to get to where you are, and you need a good relationship with your colleagues to get the best for your people. A good politician will do everything possible to move on.”

