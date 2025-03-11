A Customary Court in Dawaki, Abuja, has ruled that no marriage existed between former Skye Bank chairman Tunde Ayeni and Adaobi Alagwu, despite the purported relationship allegedly producing a daughter.

In its judgment on suit FCT/CC/CV/DKDK, delivered on Tuesday, the court ruled Ms Alagwu’s claims to lack merit, citing statutory limitations under the Marriage Act.

The ruling came after Mr Ayeni sought legal confirmation that his alleged marriage to Ms Alagwu, an Abuja-based lawyer, was invalid.

How the case started

The case, which began on 26 February, centred on the legitimacy of a purported marriage.

Mr Ayeni contended that he never married Ms Alagwu and that any payments made were strictly for the child, following pressure from Ms Alagwu’s father.

He further argued that his existing marriage to Abiola Ayeni, solemnised in 1994 under the Marriage Act, rendered any alleged union with Ms Alagwu legally void.

Ms Alagwu challenged the court’s jurisdiction, arguing it lacked the authority to hear the case.

However, the court ruled otherwise, stating that the dispute was not between Mr Ayeni and his legally wedded wife but between him and Ms Alagwu.

It also noted that Ms Alagwu had admitted to returning the money paid under customary rites, nullifying any jurisdictional limitation claim.

Blackmail allegations and financial dispute

During court proceedings, Mr Ayeni’s counsel, Joseph Silas, argued that Ms Alagwu resorted to blackmail after Mr Ayeni withdrew a N5 million monthly allowance he had given her.

He also requested that she vacate a N400 million property in Jabi, Abuja, which she occupied.

Mr Silas asserted that Ms Alagwu continued to claim a marital relationship with Mr Ayeni despite having no legal or customary basis.

He urged the court to issue a pronouncement clarifying that no marriage ever existed between the two parties.

Paternity and DNA dispute

A significant point of contention in the case was the paternity of Ms Alagwu’s daughter, Omarosa.

Mr Ayeni denied fathering the child and called for DNA tests for Ms Alagwu’s other alleged partners.

His legal team accused Ms Alagwu’s father, a self-proclaimed high chief, of coercing Mr Ayeni into accepting responsibility for the child to avoid cultural disgrace.

Mr Ayeni alleged that the DNA test results presented by Ms Alagwu were fraudulent.

He claimed the test centre had denied issuing certain documents, raising doubts about the validity of the results.

According to Mr Ayeni, a second DNA test at an independent centre was proposed, but Ms Alagwu refused.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings in February, Mr Ayeni, who attended the court session with his wife, said, “The matter is about one rabble-rouser girl trying to malign me that she has a child for me. Initially, I took some responsible steps when I thought it was real. But later, I discovered that it was all a set-up. I, therefore, took immediate steps to reverse those steps.

“The money I paid because of the child has been returned. I want a clear record to make it convincingly and unambiguously clear that there is no connection between me and the lady. She’s a gold digger but has met with the wrong person this time.

“I brought her to court here so that matters are laid to rest once and for all. I have records of all the events, and we are ready to prove our case.”

Court’s judgement

The court ultimately ruled in Mr Ayeni’s favour, affirming that no marriage existed between him and Ms Alagwu.

It dismissed all of Ms Alagwu’s claims and upheld Mr Ayeni’s argument that his legally recognised marriage to Mrs Ayeni rendered any other purported marriage invalid.

Ms Alagwu, who missed multiple court appearances, had previously filed a jurisdictional challenge, arguing that the court lacked the authority to hear the case.

However, after reviewing both sides’ arguments, the three-member panel, led by Adlin Achoru, dismissed her objections and proceeded with the ruling.

Background

The case has been ongoing for months, with Ms Alagwu repeatedly missing court dates, citing medical reasons.

The controversy gained public attention following Mr Ayeni’s legal action to dispel rumours about his alleged second marriage and the blackmail allegations.

In his statement to the court, Mr Ayeni maintained that Ms Alagwu’s actions amounted to a campaign of blackmail and deception.

He urged the court to put the matter to rest, stating that his marriage, reputation, and financial resources had been targeted.

With the ruling now in Mr Ayeni’s favour, Ms Alagwu can appeal.

