The new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Segun Aina, has unveiled a five-pillar agenda aimed at strengthening the body’s governance, expanding its digital infrastructure and improving service delivery over the next five years.

Mr Aina announced the reform agenda on Monday, his first day in office after formally assuming leadership of the board, according to a statement issued by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

He succeeded Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, who served as registrar for a decade before handing over on Friday.

The new registrar said the development plan is designed to consolidate previous reforms while positioning the board as “Africa’s most trusted, innovative and accessible assessment and admissions institution.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The registrar pledged to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor through innovation, stronger institutional systems and improved service delivery.

According to him, the five-year development agenda, which will run from 2026 to 2031, is built around what he described as Project 2:5:7—two strategic objectives, five enduring pillars and seven flagship initiatives.

He said the plan is anchored in JAMB’s statutory responsibility to provide fair, credible, and equitable access to tertiary education through transparent registration, credible assessments, and merit-based placement of qualified candidates.

Five pillars

The registrar listed the pillars as integrity, service, governance, technology and partnerships.

He said integrity seeks to strengthen institutional credibility through measures such as ISO 27001 Information Security Certification, independent technology reviews, and systems that promote transparency and accountability.

Mr Aina also pledged to improve service delivery by enhancing the customer experience and increasing engagement with candidates, parents, tertiary institutions, and other stakeholders.

He said the board would also strengthen performance monitoring, contract management, operational resilience and internal accountability, expand the board’s digital infrastructure through scalable platforms and the deployment of artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve decision-making and service delivery.

He added that the board would deepen collaboration with financial institutions, including fintech companies, educational organisations and international partners to support innovation and improve service delivery.

Seven initiatives

To implement the agenda, Mr Aina announced seven flagship initiatives for the next five years.

They include an independent review of JAMB’s technology infrastructure, attainment of ISO 27001 Information Security Certification, development of a unified JAMB mobile application, strategic communication and brand repositioning, establishment of a unified customer service platform, implementation of a paperless enterprise-wide digital administration system, and enhanced staff welfare and capacity development.

According to him, the initiatives are intended to make the board more responsive, digitally integrated, secure and efficient while improving public confidence in its operations.

Mr Aina said that although technology would remain central to JAMB’s transformation, people would remain its greatest asset.

He noted that every registration represents the aspirations of a young Nigerian and the sacrifices of parents and guardians, and assured candidates and other stakeholders that his administration would continue to simplify processes while upholding fairness, transparency, and integrity.

He also urged members of staff to embrace innovation, professionalism and teamwork, saying institutions become stronger when shared values and a common purpose unite their workforce.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.