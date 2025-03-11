The Edo State Government has confirmed 15 deaths from Lassa Fever since the outbreak of the disease in the state in December 2024.

The Director of Public Health, Edo State Ministry of Health, Stephenson Ojeifo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin while responding to concerns on social media regarding the government’s efforts in tackling the outbreak.

Mr Ojeifo said that as of today, Edo State has recorded over 1,000 suspected cases of Lassa Fever, out of which 103 have been positive.

“From the 103 confirmed cases, we have recorded 15 deaths, while others have been treated and discharged,” he said.

Mr Ojeifo asserted that the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, had strengthened surveillance and contact tracing efforts, ensuring that all necessary resources are available to contain the outbreak.

He, however, attributed the high mortality rate to late referrals, noting that many patients arrive at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in critical condition.

“The problem is that patients are only referred to ISTH when their condition has deteriorated,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We have been sensitising residents to seek medical attention if they experience persistent fever that does not resolve, so that samples can be tested and treatment can commence early if needed.”

The director urged healthcare providers to avoid delays in referring suspected cases to designated treatment centres.

He warned that any hospital found treating Lassa fever patients without proper authorisation would face sanctions.

In addition to the Lassa fever outbreak, Mr Ojeifo disclosed that the state had recorded 11 suspected cases of Mpox, with five confirmed positives.

He, however, said that no deaths were recorded, as all affected individuals received timely medical attention.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

