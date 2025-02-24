Afon, the headquarters of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, showcased its presence on the Nigerian tourism map on Sunday during its annual fishing festival.

The event attracted tourists from 10 states, content creators, and key government officials to the banks of the Asa River.

This centuries-old fishing festival gained prominence in 2023 when Jamiu Balogun, an indigene of Afon in collaboration with Visit Kwara, a tourism promotion platform, began promoting the event.

Jamiu Balogun, the lead organiser of the Afon Fishing Festival, told journalists in Afon that the festival has been gaining popularity by incorporating tourism elements.

However, he emphasised the importance of government support due to the historical and cultural significance of the Asa River, which connects over 20 communities in Asa LGA.

The district head of Afon, Hanafi Olayinka Kola Balogun, highlighted the festival’s tradition and his commitment to promoting it globally.

He praised the presence of government officials at the festival.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In his remarks at the event, the Chairperson, Asa Local Government, Shehu Yahaya, said the festival was stimulating the local economy of the area.

He affirmed the area council’s support for the festival and its endeavors.

Also speaking with journalists, the Chief Fisher Head, Alabi Laraba, expressed his excitement about the shape the festival is taking, particularly during his reign.

He further emphasised preserving the festival ahead of the next generation.

Among the dignitaries at the Fishing festival were the Chairperson, Niger River Lower Basin, Gidado Alakawa, the Chairperson of Afon Community, Issa Amosa among many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

