The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has urged fuel stations and tanker operators to address reckless driving by tanker drivers, particularly on major roads and at hazardous bends.

The Controller-General of FFS, Abdulganiyu Jaji, gave the advice following the tragic fuel tanker explosion in Niger State that claimed over 70 lives and left many others injured.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the explosion that occurred on Saturday morning. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Saturday evening that 73 bodies had been recovered from the explosion while 56 other people were injured.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday in Minna, Mr Jaji called for a comprehensive review of safety protocols for fuel transportation in Nigeria.

He expressed concern over the increasing frequency of tanker explosions and fuel station accidents, stressing that even minor safety lapses, such as static sparks or gas leaks, can trigger catastrophic explosions.

Mr Jaji also warned against the scooping of fuel from fallen tankers, describing it as a fatal risk.

“Fuel vapours and leaks can ignite at any moment,” he said. “Your life is worth more than a few litres of fuel.”

The FFS boss advised citizens to avoid accident sites involving fuel spills and instead report such incidents to his agency for immediate intervention.

Addressing fuel station operators, gas refilling plant managers, and gas cylinder users, Mr Jaji urged them to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

He commended first responders for their swift action on the Niger explosion, describing their efforts as a testament to Nigeria’s resilience in the face of adversity.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for strength and comfort for those grieving.

As the nation mourns the loss of lives, the FFS chief reiterated the need for heightened safety awareness and public education to avert similar incidents.

“Every life is precious, and we must do everything in our power to protect our citizens,” he said.

Mr Jaji further called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of an amendment to the Fire Service Act of 1963, which he argued is outdated and ill-equipped to tackle contemporary fire safety challenges.

According to him, modernising the legislation is crucial to enhancing fire safety regulations and reducing the risk of such incidents in the future.

