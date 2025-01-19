Femi Ajilore, a former Super Eagles midfielder, is no stranger to the pressures and expectations that come with representing Nigeria on the global stage.

Renowned for his tenacity and versatility in his heydays, Ajilore was a vital part of the Nigerian U-23 team that won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Having also played professionally in Nigeria, Denmark, and the Netherlands, Ajilore brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to discussions about Nigerian football.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ajilore shares his thoughts on the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

While expressing some reservations, Ajilore emphasises the need for unity, strategic planning, and unwavering support to achieve the team’s ultimate goal – qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Excerpts…

PT: The appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach was recently announced. How did you react to the news?

Ajilore: For me, it was a bit disappointing. I know that before arriving at the decision, the NFF must have gone through a lot of screening and brainstorming with its leadership. They probably made significant efforts to secure the world-class coach they promised Nigerians, but unfortunately, it seems they couldn’t agree on terms due to the current situation we find ourselves in.

I believe they eventually settled on someone who aligns with their vision. I wouldn’t say I’m completely disappointed, but I can understand the expectations of Nigerians, including myself, especially after the promise of a world-class coach.

However, in football, when the preferable is not available, the available must become preferable, provided you share common goals. I think the best we can do now is rally behind Chelle, give him the needed support, and see what happens next.

PT: The Super Eagles are in a precarious situation regarding the World Cup qualifiers. Everyone believes the NFF is desperate for Nigeria to qualify. Do you think their choice of coach could work against them, or is this the best they can do at this time

Ajilore: I believe we can still qualify, even though the situation is far from ideal. It’s dicey, but we’ve overcome similar challenges before. Personally, I think we can do it, but football isn’t as straightforward as mathematics. It’s not just about saying we’ll qualify; it’s about taking practical steps to achieve it.

The desperation is clear, especially after missing out on the last World Cup. Nigerians are eager to see us succeed, and even the federal government has set up a committee to provide the necessary support. These efforts are commendable.

However, it’s also important for the players to recognise the efforts being made by the federation and the country. They must come out and give their best. It’s not enough to make promises; we must deliver on the pitch. If we combine proper preparation, player welfare, and effort on the field, we stand a good chance of qualifying.

PT: Should Eric Chelle have the total freedom to pick his own backroom staff, or should the NFF continue the usual culture of seconding a Nigerian coach to assist any foreign Coach hired

Ajilore: I think it’s time to stop this culture of interference. I don’t know the specifics of his contract, whether he has the freedom to choose his staff or if the NFF is appointing people to support him.

That said, we need to start appreciating what we have. Nigeria has credible coaches with better credentials than some of the foreign coaches we bring in, but we don’t value them. Instead of sidelining them, we should invest in their development. For example, we could sponsor them for advanced training to enhance their technical know-how.

It’s high time we focused on building and benefiting from our Indigenous talent so that we can take pride in our own.

READ ALSO: Ademola Lookman makes history with first goal of 2025

PT: Some people argue that Nigerian coaches should prove themselves abroad to strengthen their case for top jobs. Do you agree with this view?

Ajilore: I don’t entirely agree. We’ve had examples of Nigerian coaches like Emmanuel Amunike and Sunday Oliseh proving themselves abroad, but it’s not just about that. There needs to be continuity and support for our Indigenous coaches to establish themselves at home and internationally.

If we don’t do the right thing domestically, it becomes harder for other countries to trust and hire our coaches. We need to create an environment where they can thrive locally, which will make it easier for them to gain recognition abroad.

The real issue is that we don’t encourage our own coaches enough. Without proper support, they face more challenges and are at a disadvantage compared to their foreign counterparts. It’s time we changed that.

Editor’s Note: The NFF has since allowed Éric Chelle to pick his preferred assistants.

