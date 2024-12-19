The Niger House of Assembly has passed the 2025 budget estimate of N1.5 trillion to the governor for assent.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Planning and Appropriation, Zubairu Ismaila, who presented the report during plenary in Minna on Thursday, said the committee made some adjustments to the budget.
Mr Ismaila said that the adjustments did not affect the overall budget size, but rather re-allocated funds to various sectors.
He said the committee observed that the budget was submitted late, resulting in hasty scrutiny to ensure speedy passage.
|
READ ALSO: After four-hour debate, Reps pass 2025 budget for second reading
He urged the executive arm to submit the budget to the legislature at least three months before the end of the year for proper scrutiny and timely passage.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Umaru Bago presented the proposal to the House on 12 December.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999