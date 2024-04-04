The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL).

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Wike described her as an experienced public officer, entrepreneur, and diplomat.

“The Hon. Minister of the FCT Barrister Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Ambassador (Dr) Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL),” the statement said.

Ms Tamuno served as the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

The statement confirmed that her appointment would take immediate effect.

Contract termination

Additionally, the statement announced the termination, effective immediately, of the contract with Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Mr Wike has subsequently contracted Messrs Julius Berger Nig Plc for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the centre.

