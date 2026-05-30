Prominent Abuja-based auto dealer and politician, Aliyu Mohammad, popularly known as “Sarkin Mota,” has emerged as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the House of Representatives to represent Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election.

Mr Mohammad secured the party’s ticket following the NDC primary election held on Friday, paving the way for what is expected to be a keenly contested race in Adamawa State.

The businessman-turned-politician, who has built a strong following both in Abuja and his home constituency, celebrated his emergence shortly after the exercise, describing it as the beginning of a new political movement in the constituency.

In a post on his X handle, Mr Mohammad expressed gratitude to his supporters and party members for the confidence reposed in him.

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“Alhamdulillah. “The people have spoken, and I am humbled by the confidence reposed in me.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in this movement and stood by us. This victory belongs to all of us. Yola North, Yola South, and Girei will now know what true representation looks like.

“This is only the beginning. The #sarkified movement has just begun. Thank you for believing. Thank you for standing firm. Thank you for making history,” he wrote.

Mr Mohammad’s emergence has further heightened political activities in the federal constituency ahead of the 2027 polls, with political observers already projecting a fierce contest among the major contenders.

If elected in the 2027 general election, the NDC candidate will replace the incumbent lawmaker, Abubakar Zango, who is seeking another term in the House of Representatives under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Supporters of Mr Mohammad have since taken to social media to celebrate his emergence, describing him as a grassroots politician with a growing influence among young people and traders across the constituency.