Nigeria has a new fastest man after Kanyinsola Ajayi clocked a stunning 9.84 seconds in the men’s 100m at the NCAA East Regionals on Friday, breaking the national record and setting a new benchmark in Nigerian sprinting.

The 21-year-old Auburn University athlete produced the performance of his life to win his heat, qualify for the NCAA Championships, and erase a record that had stood for nearly two decades.

His time of 9.84s (0.4m/s) eclipsed the previous Nigerian national record of 9.85s set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006, a mark many believed would stand for years to come.

The remarkable run also elevated Ajayi to the top of the global rankings for 2026, making him the world leader in the event so far this season.

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Beyond the national record, Ajayi’s performance ranks as the second-fastest 100m ever recorded in collegiate history, further underlining the scale of the achievement.

Key to success

Speaking after the race in an interview with Making of Champions, an emotional Ajayi revealed that the performance was the result of trust in his preparation and faith in God.

“My coach told me what to do. I knew I was in good shape, so I just had to come here and execute,” he said.

Ajayi had already hinted at something special when he comfortably ran 9.90s in the earlier rounds. Yet even he appeared surprised by the magnitude of his achievement.

Asked about breaking Fasuba’s long-standing national record, he said: “I’ve always been dreaming about it. God made it happen, so I’m very grateful to God.”

The Nigerian sprinter also insisted that his focus remains on self-improvement rather than comparisons with rivals ahead of the NCAA Championships.

“It is me versus myself. I’m not thinking about anybody else. I just have to focus and do what I have to do,” he said.

Ajayi added that he plans to maintain his current form and stay healthy as he targets more success at the NCAA Championships before turning his attention to the Commonwealth Games later in the year and the 2027 World Athletics Championships.