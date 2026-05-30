The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has described the alleged plot to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a misguided and “foolhardy” venture that stood no chance of success, insisting that Nigerians would not have supported any attempt to derail democratic governance.

Mr Musa made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Arise TV while commenting on the ongoing prosecution of serving military personnel, civilians and a cleric accused of involvement in the planned coup.

“I just looked at the people that were involved, and I shook my head,” he said, describing them as “a bunch of confused individuals” who implicated junior officers co-opted into the plot.

Describing the alleged conspiracy as “foolhardy,” Mr Musa said even ordinary Nigerians would have resisted it.

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“Even civilians would have taken them down,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES has extensively reported on the alleged coup plot uncovered in September 2025. Initially, 16 military officers were arrested in connection with the foiled attempt—14 from the Nigerian Army and one each from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force. By January this year, the number of suspects had risen to about 40, including serving and retired military officers as well as civilians.

While civilians and retired officers are being prosecuted in a civil court, serving military personnel are facing trial before a court-martial.

Ongoing prosecution

Addressing the legal proceedings, Mr Musa said the process would remain transparent and that all defendants would be allowed to present their defence.

“The prosecution is now ongoing, and the court-martial will go as planned. We are giving them all the benefits to defend themselves,” he said.

“But the facts on the ground are very, very clear, and I can tell you that we are following all the processes. Nothing is hidden.”

The defence minister argued that the alleged conspirators lacked any compelling justification for seeking to seize power, maintaining that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had been well supported under President Tinubu.

“They had no reason to do that. The country was going very well. The armed forces have been taken care of quite well. We’ve never had issues with our salaries,” he said.

“Efforts have been made to even increase our allowances. Our troops are doing quite well.”

Noting that the ongoing prosecution is “an opportunity to show the junior ones that this coup doesn’t pay,” he said democracy is “far, far better than any military regime.”

Background

In October last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported that several military officers had been arrested over a plot to oust the elected government.

Investigators alleged that the conspirators planned not only to remove the government but also to eliminate key officials, including President Tinubu. They also reportedly intended to arrest senior military officers, among them Mr Musa, who was then serving as Chief of Defence Staff.

The plot was allegedly led by Mohammed Ma’aji, a colonel, and culminated in the cancellation of the Independence Day parade.

Military authorities initially declined to confirm the existence of a coup plot, stating instead that the officers had been detained for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

In a statement issued on 4 October, the Defence Headquarters said preliminary findings indicated that the officers’ grievances were linked to “career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations.”

The military formally acknowledged the coup plot on 26 January, announcing that the indicted officers would be prosecuted.

Following the failed attempt, President Tinubu reorganised the military high command, retaining only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiandeye among the service chiefs. Mr Oluyede, who had previously served as Chief of Army Staff, was elevated to Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Mr Musa, while Mr Undiandeye remained Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Five months later, amid heightened tensions following claims by US President Donald Trump of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, Mr Musa was recalled and appointed Minister of Defence, replacing Muhammed Badaru, who stepped down on health grounds.