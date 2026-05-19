The former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Gombe State.

Mr Pantami announced the decision in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page late Tuesday.

The statement, signed by Ibrahim Attahir, said the decision is in protest over violations of the Electoral Act 2026 and the party’s failure to provide a channel of communication ahead of the contest and several other reasons.

Below is the full statement from Mr Pantami

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In the name of God, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful.

Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, CON, PhD (Prof/Malam Pantami), has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship race in Gombe State in protest over violations of the Electoral Act 2026 and the party’s failure to provide a channel of communication and information essential for a credible contest.

When Prof. Pantami accepted calls from leaders, youth, women, and other stakeholders to contest for the governorship of Gombe State, he demonstrated loyalty to the APC by participating fully, meeting requirements, and following the laid-down guidelines and procedures. He was the only APC governorship aspirant to send a representative to the Peace Accord organised by the Nigeria Police Force, Gombe State Command, on 14 May 2026. His representative was the only one who signed the Peace Accord during the meeting.

Despite his loyalty, he was repeatedly denied access to critical information. Letters sent by his solicitors to the various organs of the party requesting details and raising concerns about the forthcoming governorship direct primaries received no reply or acknowledgement. The requests were not granted, and the issues remain unresolved.

In a democracy, the law must guide the process. Non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2026 and the party guidelines renders the exercise unsafe and illegitimate. The people of Gombe State witnessed what transpired during the direct primary “elections” for the National Assembly held on 16 and 18 May 2026. The strength of Pantami lies in his massive grassroots support, particularly among women and youth. Unfortunately, in the recent direct primaries, members at the grassroots were sidelined in the process.

After extensive consultations with stakeholders and careful reflection on the developments in Gombe State, Prof. Pantami has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primary election scheduled for 21 May 2026, under protest. Peaceful protest is a fundamental pillar of democracy.

The protest is based on the blatant disregard for the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and the failure of the party leadership to implement the framework required for a credible primary election. During the National Assembly primaries, no actual election took place in the state. According to the testimony of several aspirants, relevant details on venues, procedures, and agent and observer accreditation were not provided, but results were announced.

Even though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu insisted on the necessity of free, fair, and credible direct primaries, his directives were, unfortunately, not implemented. Prof. Pantami had requested details on the time and place for accreditation of agents and observers, the procedures for accreditation, voting, and collation, and the location of collation centres. This information should have been provided to all aspirants without being solicited. As of this moment, nothing has been provided.

Prof. Pantami expresses deep gratitude to the youth who used crowdfunding to purchase his expression of interest and nomination forms. Contributions ranged from ₦5,000 to ₦4 million, and receipts were issued and shared publicly online by the contributors. He also thanks his supporters, particularly youth and women, as well as coordinators in the units, wards, local government areas, and Gombe State, the media team, elders, and his Campaign Coordinating Committee for their dedication and understanding. He urges all supporters to remain calm and law-abiding to preserve peace and security in the state. Democracy rests on the rule of law, peace, and security.

Pantamiyya Movement will communicate its next steps and plans to its followers, supporters, sympathisers, mentees, and students of Prof. Pantami in Gombe State and across Nigeria in due course. The movement’s commitment to advancing good governance in Gombe State and Nigeria remains unwavering, and its resolve against injustice through lawful means is unshakable. All followers, admirers, and supporters of Malam Pantami are to remain united for the next alignment and realignment in the political space.

May God bless Gombe State, Pantamiyya Movement and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Barrister Ibrahim M. Attahir

(For the Pantamiyya Movement).

19 May 2026