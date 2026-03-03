The political dynamics in Gombe State shifted on Monday as top executive members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Labour Party (LP) in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, drawn from the local government and ward structures, were formally received by the member representing the Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Inuwa Garba.

Speaking at the reception, Mr Garba described the development as a major boost for the ruling party.

“Today marks a significant moment for our great party in Yamaltu/Deba. The decision of these respected executives to join the APC reflects the growing trust our people have in our leadership and vision,” he said.

He assured the new members of fairness and full inclusion within the party.

“The APC is a family. We do not discriminate. Everyone who joins us will be given equal opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the party,” Mr Garba stated.

The lawmaker added that the APC remains focused on grassroots development and responsive representation.

“Our commitment is to deliver dividends of democracy to our people. This movement is not just about politics; it is about progress, unity, and sustainable development,” he added.

One of the defectors, who spoke on behalf of the group, said their decision was driven by the need to align with a party they believe can better serve the people.

“After wide consultations, we resolved to join the APC because we are convinced that it offers a more practical platform to advance the interests of our communities,” the spokesperson said.

The event attracted party stakeholders, supporters, and community leaders, signalling what observers described as a strengthening of the APC’s structure in the area.

The latest defections are expected to further consolidate the APC’s influence in Yamaltu/Deba as political realignments continue across the state.