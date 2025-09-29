Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has relieved Zainab Baban-Takko, the state’s commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, of her duties with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, early Monday.

According to him, the decision was a result of a minor change by the governor to the composition of the State Executive Council.

“In that respect, the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hajiya Zainab-Baban Takko, has been relieved of her appointment with immediate effect.

“The governor thanks the Honourable Commissioner for her services to the State and wishes her success in her future endeavors,” said Mr Gidado.

(NAN)