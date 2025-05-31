Kachi Maduagwu holds a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, with professional experience at Nigeria LNG Limited and Shell Nigeria during her undergraduate studies.

She is a social media consultant and the founder of The Virtual Babe, a digital agency that provides services, including assisting brands in expanding their online presence. In this interview, the graduate who had just concluded her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) delved into her journey as a social media consultant with an engineering background.

Ms Maduagwu also discusses how women in STEAM fields still face workplace inequalities.

PT: How did you start your journey into social media management?

Ms Maduagwu: I am a social media management consultant and the founder of The Virtual Babe, a social media VA (virtual assistant) agency built for busy professionals and entrepreneurs who want to grow online without sacrificing their time.

Many of our clients have demanding careers or businesses that need their full attention, leaving little room to manage their social media effectively. That’s where we come in. We handle content creation, strategy, ads, and full-scale social media management, so they can stay focused on their work while we take care of their online presence.

I just concluded my NYSC, and I also run a fashion retail store.

PT: A lot of people find it difficult to start. How were you able to pull this off?

Ms Maduagwu: I studied materials engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri and completed two internships at the Nigeria LNG Limited and Shell before graduation.

While in school, I noticed a gap- busy entrepreneurs struggling to manage their online businesses, losing customers and opportunities because they lack the time or skills to handle it.

I also realised that many aspiring social media managers and VAs lack guidance, resources, and a strong support system to thrive. And that’s why I created the Virtual Babe.

So far, I have worked with multiple clients across various industries, taking stress off their shoulders and helping them achieve social media success. Not just that, we’ve successfully built a support community for creatives in this niche and recently trained our first set of students.

PT: How are you able to balance your personal life and work?

Ms Maduagwu: Balancing work and personal life is something I am constantly refining. Managing a business while also building my career means I have to be intentional about time management and setting boundaries.

I rely on systems and delegation using automation tools, automating tasks where possible, and ensuring my business runs smoothly even when I’m unavailable. I’ve also learned to prioritise tasks based on impact, rather than just urgency.

Beyond work, I make it a point to create time for rest, self-care, and meaningful relationships. It’s not always easy, but I have realised that balance is about intentionally structuring my time to thrive in both my career and personal life without feeling overwhelmed.

PT: What challenges did you encounter and how did you surmount them?

Ms Maduagwu: One of my biggest challenges was building credibility in digital marketing while coming from an engineering background. Social media management is often undervalued, so proving my expertise and showing the real impact of my work took time.

Another major challenge was juggling multiple responsibilities—balancing NYSC, running my business, and working with multiple clients at the same time. Handling different brands at once can be overwhelming, but I overcame this by implementing proper planning and outsourcing, ensuring efficiency without burnout.

Time management was another hurdle. Social media management is extremely time-consuming, and it’s easy to get lost in work. I had to intentionally structure my time so that no area, whether work, personal life, or business, suffers.

I have navigated these challenges by focusing on delivering results, staying consistent, and continuously improving my skills. With time, clients began to trust my expertise, and that trust has helped me grow in the industry.

PT: What inspired you to study material engineering, and what are the opportunities in the field?

Ms Maduagwu: I have always been drawn to adventure and discovery. At first, I wanted to be a pilot because it seemed like an exciting career. But as I explored different paths, materials, and metallurgical engineering stood out as a field with immense potential. It was an emerging discipline with real-world applications in industries that shape the future.

My turning point came during my internship at NLNG, where I was fascinated by how materials engineering helps improve energy systems, particularly in corrosion control and material durability. Seeing firsthand how these solutions impact industrial operations made me fall in love with the field. Now, as I build my career, I am excited about the opportunities to contribute to energy efficiency, sustainability, and innovation within the industry.

PT: Presently, with what you do, what opportunities do you see for women?

Ms Maduagwu: Studying materials and metallurgical engineering gave me a strong technical foundation, while working in social media and digital marketing exposed me to an entirely different industry. These experiences have opened doors for me—I have spoken on multiple panels, built a business that generates income, and led initiatives that make an impact.

One of my most meaningful projects is the Pad Her Campaign, where I led the donation of sanitary pads to girls from underprivileged homes to help keep them in school. Education for the girl child is so important, and no girl should have to miss school because of period poverty.

Both engineering and the digital industry offer vast opportunities for women. More women are stepping into these fields, not just to advance their careers but to drive innovation and change. Encouraging more women to join these industries is essential for achieving better gender diversity and balance, ensuring that women have the support and representation they need to thrive and succeed.

PT: Have you experienced stereotypes or bias as a result of your gender in your course of study, and what you do at present?

Ms Maduagwu: While studying engineering, I encountered stereotypes and biases that many women in male-dominated fields face. People would say things like “You’re too pretty to be studying engineering,” as if competence had anything to do with appearance.

I once scored the highest in a course, and some individuals questioned the fairness of the result, implying potential favouritism. If I were a man, such doubt wouldn’t have been raised.

There’s also the notion that women in engineering, especially in energy production, where fieldwork on rigs and plants is common, will struggle to balance career and family life. This discourages many from pursuing long-term careers in the industry. These biases create barriers, but they also show why representation matters, so the next generation of women faces fewer limitations.

Despite these obstacles, I keep going because I’m passionate about energy production and determined to make my mark. I believe in contributing to innovation in the industry and creating opportunities for more women to thrive. Representation matters, and I want to be part of the change that encourages young women to pursue careers in engineering and beyond, knowing they belong in any field they choose.

PT: Did you have any female mentor or sponsor who has helped you advance your career or who you look up to in this field?

Ms Maduagwu: I look up to a few women in the industry, though they don’t mentor me directly. However, reaching out to ask questions and gain clarity on their journey has been incredibly helpful. I also follow their experiences on social media, which gives me valuable insights and keeps me inspired.

Networking has played a huge role in my journey. It has helped me land internships with my dream companies and secure jobs, even while balancing a demanding degree. When I was starting my social media management career, it was women who took a chance on me and gave me my first job. During my engineering internships, it was men who gave me opportunities. These experiences reinforced the importance of putting yourself out there and building relationships. There are people, both men and women, who are willing to help if you take the initiative.

PT: How do you think society can encourage more women in the STEAM fields?

Ms Maduagwu: To encourage more women in STEAM fields, workplaces need to be designed with inclusivity in mind. During my internships, I noticed how some spaces were not built to accommodate women. There were more male restrooms than female ones, which says a lot about the existing marginalisation. In one workplace, I saw free condom dispensers but no provision for sanitary pads. Small but significant changes like these can make a difference in making women feel valued and included.

Another key factor is mentorship, especially from women. Unfortunately, it is not always readily available. I wish more professionals were open to mentorship because structured guidance can be life-changing for those of us just starting.

More scholarships for courses, university fees, and even essential tools like laptops would also help bridge the gap. Most importantly, women deserve to be hired based on their skills, not disqualified simply because of their gender.

PT: Advice for overcoming industry challenges

Ms Maduagwu: I know how tough studying engineering can be but stay committed. Learn how to study effectively, manage your time well, and aim for good grades because they do matter. Beyond academics, focus on developing strong communication skills and mastering time management. Resilience is also key because challenges will come, but pushing through them will set you apart.

Most importantly, know that you belong in these spaces. You are just as capable and deserving as your male counterparts. Walk into every room with confidence because you have earned your place.

PT: Message for young girls aspiring to be in your field?

Ms Maduagwu: Be audacious. Go after what you want because success does not just favour the most skilled or qualified. It favours those who are bold, relentless, and unwilling to take no for an answer. Go for it, babe! You have got this.

