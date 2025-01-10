Two Nigerians allegedly linked to Moroccan terrorists have been arrested in Osun State.

Ayomide Akintunde and Nurudeen Adesiyan were arrested and detained by the State Security Service (SSS).

On Friday, the SSS secured a court order to detain the man and the woman for 60 days.

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted the SSS the order pending the conclusion of the agency’s investigation into their alleged ties to Moroccan terrorists.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order in a ruling on an ‘ex-parte’ motion moved by the counsel to the SSS, Y.I. Umar.

An ex-parte motion is one filed and decided upon in the absence of counsel for the other party, in this case, counsel for the two suspects.

In its application, the SSS argued that releasing the suspects would impede its investigation and possibly endanger the Nigerian public.

The agency, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects are cooperating and providing crucial information that could lead to the apprehension of other members of their network.

The matter was adjourned until 3 March for mention.

Links to Moroccan terrorist

NAN reports that the Service Tactical Team of the SSS arrested Ms Akintunde and Mr Adesiyan on 19 December 2024, at Ajape Lane 3, Modakeke, Ife East LGA in Osun State.

A Moroccan terrorist in Spanish custody was in communication with the suspects, according to initial findings by the security agency.

“Preliminary investigation and intelligence report revealed that a Moroccan terrorist currently in custody of the Spanish National Police Service communicated with Ayomide AKINTUNDE (F) and Nurudeen ADESIYAN on GSM numbers: 08168359934 and 08168542908, respectively.

“That the Moroccan terrorist is being investigated for making jihadist publications and for acquisition of firearms with the intent of conducting terrorist attacks against identified targets in Nigeria,” it said.

The agency said the suspects admitted to owning the phone numbers which they had used for over 10 months.

Terrorism in Nigeria

Before this latest revelation by the SSS, Osun and other states in Nigeria’s south-west were not known to harbour terrorist groups, although various armed criminals operate there.

Terrorism in Nigeria is more common in the northern part of Nigeria where Boko Haram and its splinter groups have operated for over a decade causing over a hundred thousand deaths. Some of the Boko Haram factions are known to have links to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

Apart from Boko Haram and its splinter groups, other terror groups, locally called bandits, also operate in north-west and north-central Nigeria.

However, various armed gangs carry out kidnappings and armed robbery in many other parts of Nigeria, including Osun.

