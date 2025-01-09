President Bola Tinubu has asked the Nigerian military to investigate the recent killing of six soldiers by terrorists in Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the attack occurred on 4 January in Sabon Gida, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigerian leader, in a statement, signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, also sympathised with the military and the families of the deceased soldiers, saying their service “will forever be honoured and remembered.”

“I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation,” he said. “Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats.”

Call for investigation

Mr Tinubu further called for “a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.”

However, the president praised the armed forces “for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes.”

While the six soldiers were killed in the attack, a quick reinforcement by the military led to the killing of 34 terrorists as others fled the scene, defence spokesperson Edward Buba said on Wednesday.

“This resolute action by the army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security,” Mr Tinubu said. “Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.”

Urging Nigerians and the media to support the military in its counterterrorism campaign, the president charged the military to proactively take the war to the camps of bandits and terrorists, especially in the North-west where “these criminals continue to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.”

The brazen attack

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Buba said the terrorists staged the attack in retaliation for the killings of their commanders by Nigerian troops.

He said the terrorists were stunned when the military foiled the attack.

“Additionally, the troops’ reinforcement team comprising elements of Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilantes as well as hybrid forces timely arrived at the scene to overpower the terrorists,” he said.

“Furthermore, though troops` reinforcement team encountered an Improvise Explosive Device, injuring the vigilante commander. The reinforcement team arrived timely to decimate the fleeing terrorist,” he added.

Mr Buba said the air component also conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorists, with several terrorists killed and weapons recovered.

“On the whole, 34 terrorists were killed and 23 AK 47 weapons were recovered,” he said. “Troops also recovered over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.”

