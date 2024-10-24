Reports to: Product Manager
Responsibilities
- Think on your feet and have a deep knowledge of your product and the target market.
- Effectively communicate product’s features and benefits to identified target markets.
- Prepare and execute brand Market Research (MR) briefs for decisions regarding product pricing and customer/market trends.
- Monitor/track monthly performance of brands and budgets, and deliver the objectives in terms of Sales, Profit margins, and Market Shares.
- Create annual, mid- and long-term brand plans using competitive information and other market research data.
- Develop in collaboration with the Brand department a brand strategy that encompasses effective forecasting and aggressive targeting.
- Communicate market strategies to field staff and provide them required information.
- Carry out market/field visits to oversee the implementation of marketing activities.
- Manage relationships with other external vendors, e.g., Graphic designers, Advertising Agencies, Printers, etc.
- Collect, analyze, and report on data and adjust Product business plans as needed to facilitate a successful new product launch.
- Suggest ways to track product use and impact on end users.
- Carry out other assigned duties within the marketing function as may be assigned
Qualification & Experience
- BSc in Pharmacology/Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or any other related discipline
- Knowledge of MS Office particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint & ERP solution
Skills & Knowledge
- Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills Strategic and the ability to develop good relations with customers
- Analytical thinking.
- The ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment
- Bringing energy and enthusiasm to the team in the region assigned
- Proficient computer skills and data/information management capability
Mode of Application
Interested Employees should send their updated CVs to hr@codixgroup.com using the position as the subject of their email before the close of business on Tuesday, Oct 29th October 2024.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
|
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999