Reports to: Head of Marketing
Responsibilities
- Develop short- & long-term sales and marketing strategies.
- Develop and implement product strategies consistent with the company’s vision.
- Make data-driven decisions based on complex factors.
- Effectively manage your portfolio’s P & L using knowledge of business metrics.
- Prepare brand Market Research (MR) briefs for usage & attitude studies/Brand Tracks or other customized research.
- Monitor/track the monthly performance of brands and budgets, and deliver the objectives in terms of Sales, Profit margins, and Market Shares.
- Create annual-, mid-, and long-term brand plans using competitive information and other market research data.
- Develop in collaboration with the Brand and Communications Department a brand strategy that encompasses effective forecasting and aggressive targeting.
- Work with senior management to create product plans and roadmaps.
- Carry out market/field visits to oversee the implementation of marketing activities.
- Lead Product management team and coordinate with other departments to achieve product objectives.
- Prepare creative/media plan briefs for the brand to coordinate & evaluate lead implementation with the advertising agency for brand support.
- Develop and execute innovative promotional inputs to improve sales and market share as per the brand objectives both through advertising & below-the-line (BTL) activities.
- Actively drive new product introduction to augment the Brand’s presence in its core category and facilitate expansion into adjunct categories.
- Research & Development strategies of the new product in line with the company’s vision.
Qualification & Experience
- BSc in Pharmacology, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or any other related discipline
- Cognate work experience
- Knowledge of MS Office particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint & ERP solution
Skills & Knowledge
- Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills Strategic and the ability to develop good relations with customers
- Analytical thinking.
- The ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment and the ability to work under pressure
- Strong leadership skill
- Bringing energy and enthusiasm to the team in the region assigned
- Proficient computer skills and data/information management capability
Mode of Application
Interested Employees should send their updated CVs to hr@codixgroup.com using the position as the subject of their email before the close of business on Tuesday, Oct 29th October 2024.
